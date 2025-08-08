Compass Therapeutics to Present Second Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 11, 2025

BOSTON, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics, will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and host a webcast and conference call to provide an update on the ongoing tovecimig Phase 2/3 study, clinical data for CTX-8371 and preclinical data for CTX-10726, on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Call Details:

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM ET

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1727543&tp_key=955a2c2f4d

Dial-In: 1-877-407-9716 (US), 1-201-493-6779 (International), 13754954 (Conference ID)

Virtual/Replay availability: A replay will be archived for 90 days on Compass’ Events page.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. Compass has built a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. The company plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact

ir@compasstherapeutics.com

Media Contact

Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff

media@compasstherapeutics.com

617-500-8099