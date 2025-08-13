Compass Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $120 Million Public Offering

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (“Compass”) (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 33,290,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.00 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,710,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.9999 per pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of the common stock, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds from the offering to Compass are expected to be approximately $120 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about August 14, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Compass has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 6,000,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

Compass intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to conduct initial preparations for commercial readiness, to fund research and clinical development of its product candidates, and for general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, Piper Sandler and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint active bookrunning managers for the offering. Raymond James, Wedbush PacGrow and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as lead managers for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann and D. Boral Capital are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the securities offered in the public offering described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 30, 2024 and declared effective by the SEC on September 6, 2024. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Piper Sandler & Co. by mail at 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 or by email at prospectus@psc.com; and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, telephone: (212) 518-9544, email: GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. Compass has built a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. The company plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this release concerning the timing and completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other federal securities laws. All such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Compass’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include fluctuations in Compass’s stock price, changes in market conditions, the final terms of the public offering and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement and registration statement referenced above and in Compass’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on February 27, 2025 with the SEC and subsequent reports with the SEC. There can be no assurance that Compass will be able to complete the public offering on the anticipated terms. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Compass undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

