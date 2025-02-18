Compass Pathways to announce fourth quarter and year-end financial results on February 27th, 2025

Compass management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET (1:00pm UK)

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CMPS #Biotech--Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter 2024 ending December 31, 2024, and provide an update on recent developments, on February 27th, 2025.

Compass management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET (1:00pm UK) on February 27, 2025. To access the call, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Compass Pathways website at: Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

The webcast will also be available on the Investors section of Compass Pathways website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are living with mental health challenges and who are not helped by existing standards of care. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthesized psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We have completed an open label phase 2 study of COMP360 psilocybin treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and we are currently conducting a phase 2 clinical study in anorexia nervosa.

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing.

