Compass Pathways Establishes Strategic Collaboration with Radial to Innovate Patient Experience and Inform Potential Delivery Model of COMP360

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CMPS #Biotech--Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation announced today it is entering into its seventh strategic collaboration, with Radial Health, Inc., a growing national network of interventional psychiatry practices leveraging technology and operations expertise to optimize models of care delivery. This collaboration will further help to inform the development of scalable delivery models for investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if FDA approved. The agreement with Radial expands the set of collaborations that Compass has established representing a broad spectrum of settings where people living with mental health conditions receive their care in the United States.

Radial is building a national network of clinics across the U.S., delivering interventional, evidence-based treatments for mental health conditions. The co-founders have a mission-driven background in designing customer-centric care and building systems to enable operational scalability. Most notably, executive chairman Elliot Cohen co-founded PillPack, an e-commerce pharmacy sold to Amazon to become Amazon Pharmacy. Radial currently operates across five states and provides virtual assessments across the U.S. Together, Compass and Radial will explore how investigational COMP360 synthetic psilocybin treatment will fit into a growing national network of clinics such as Radial’s, with the aim of enabling a seamless integration at launch.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Radial, an innovative and growing network of practices aimed at helping people in need of new and differentiated mental health treatment options,” said Steve Levine, Chief Patient Officer of Compass Pathways. “Each of our strategic collaborations yields differentiated, valuable learnings about how COMP360 psilocybin treatment will integrate into various healthcare settings across the country, if approved. We are proud to add Radial, and their leadership’s track record of delivering simplified and meaningful patient experiences, to our set of collaborations, and look forward to learning together.”

"As the mental health crisis persists, too many individuals continue to struggle without effective mental health options. At Radial, we are committed to changing that by delivering significant advancements in evidence-based solutions that make a real difference for patients. The emerging profile of COMP360 is particularly exciting as it holds the potential to completely change the paradigm of how patients with mental health conditions are treated. We are proud to collaborate with Compass to understand how this innovative and exciting new treatment could seamlessly integrate into our delivery model,” said John Capecelatro, CEO & Co-Founder of Radial.

About Compass Pathways’ strategic collaborations

Compass is forming a comprehensive and diverse set of collaborations to inform how investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment can be seamlessly integrated into different types of healthcare delivery systems in the US.

Compass also has previously announced collaboration agreements with Greenbrook Mental Wellness Centers, a leading provider of interventional psychiatric treatments in the U.S.; Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization and the largest, most comprehensive, and truly integrated network in New Jersey, addressing the full continuum of care for people living with mental health conditions; Reliant Medical Group, an Optum company and integrated primary and specialty care organization; Journey Clinical, a leading psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy platform in the US; Mindful Health Solutions, one of the U.S.’s leading providers of innovative behavioral health care; and HealthPort, a multi-site comprehensive community health organization helping people impacted by social determinants of health.

