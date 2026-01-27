SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Coloplast A/S - Q1 2025/26 Earnings Release - Invitation for conference call on 6 Feb 2026 at 11.00am CET

January 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

Friday, 6 February 2026 at 11:00-12:00am CET
In connection with the publication of Coloplast’s interim financial results for Q1 2025/26, to be released same day around 07.30am CET, Coloplast will host a conference call to present the financial results and answer questions from investors and financial analysts. A presentation will be available on Coloplast’s website approximately 1 hour before the conference call.
The webcast of the conference call will be available during and after the event.

Coloplast will be represented by:
Lars Rasmussen - Interim CEO
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard - Executive Vice President, CFO
Kristine Husted Munk - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Simone Dyrby Helvind - Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Webcast
For participants who do not wish to actively participate in the Q&A session, please access the conference call as a webcast via the link below:
Access the webcast here


Dial-in details
To actively participate in the Q&A session, please sign up ahead of the conference call on the link below to receive an email with dial-in details.
Register for the conference call here

 

For more information, please contact:

Kristine Husted Munk - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3266. E-mail: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Simone Dyrby Helvind - Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 2981. E-mail: dksdk@coloplast.com

Julie Sommer Müggler - Coordinator & PA, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3161. E-mail: dkjusm@coloplast.com

 

Coloplast will be available on individual phone lines after the conference call for further questions.

Attachment


Events Earnings Europe
