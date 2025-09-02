Coloplast A/S - Coloplast presents new 5-year strategy, Impact4

The new 5-year strategy, Impact4, will be presented today at the company’s Capital Markets Day 2025

The Impact4 strategy puts customers at the centre of everything we do and sets an ambitious goal for the company – to help 4 million people in the long-term. With Impact4, we focus on four strategic priorities which are essential to our success and value creation:

Grow through innovative customer offerings, by setting the standard of care and driving strong customer centricity across all our business areas. Unlock next level efficiency gains, to increase efficiency and reduce complexity across the organisation. Embrace technology including AI to elevate user experience and scale, by investing in a foundation of new technology programs. Cultivate a winning and sustainable company, by fostering a culture of customer-centricity and high performance, and a strong pipeline of leaders.

Ahead of the new strategic period, we are organising our businesses into two distinct business units: Chronic Care and Acute Care, as announced on 19 August 2025. This allows the company to respect the differences in market dynamics, customer needs, patient pathways and business models. As a consequence of the new business unit structure, a new Executive Leadership Team was also announced on 19 August 2025, to successfully lead the execution of the Impact4 strategy.

“Together with the rest of the Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team at Coloplast, I am excited to present to you our new 5-year strategy, Impact4. The strategic priorities we have laid out in Impact4 set a clear direction – one where our customers are at the centre of everything we do. We are reinvigorating our focus on delivering the best customer experience for our users, patients and clinicians across our offering of products, support and services, with the ambition to lead the market and win. I firmly believe our new strategy will create value for all our stakeholders – customers, shareholders, employees and partners.’’ says Lars Rasmussen, interim CEO of Coloplast.

Key highlights of the day are:

A new long-term financial ambition towards 2030 to accelerate shareholder value creation 1 , which includes: Organic revenue growth of 7-8% (5-year CAGR until FY 2029/30) Absolute EBIT growth 2 in line with or above revenue growth over the period ROIC of more than 20% in FY 2029/30, with a linear improvement expected over the period

Additional financial assumptions for the period include: Capex-to-sales ratio is expected to be 4-5%, with a reduction to around 4% towards the end of the Impact4 strategy period Tax rate expected to be around 22% during the period NWC-to-sales ratio is expected to improve to around 24% Net debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to decrease to around 1.5x towards FY 2029/30 Capital allocation policy to pay out excess cash through dividends, with a target payout ratio of 60-80% of net profit, is unchanged

Non-financial ambitions spanning across sustainability, social metrics and employees, which, among others, include: 90% reduction in Scope 1+2 emissions by 2029/30, 10% Scope 3 emission reduction per product by FY 2029/30 and net zero by 2045 Use 15-20% less materials in product and packaging by FY 2029/30 Reimbursement improvements in around 5 markets over the period Employee engagement score in the top quartile of our industry

which, among others, include: Chronic Care: organic revenue growth above the market across business areas over the period and profitability improvement over the period. Solidify our market leading positions in Chronic Care by: Offering the most comprehensive portfolio in Ostomy Care, Sensura® Mio, strengthened with new solutions for broader reach Raising the bar in Intermittent Catheters and creating a new standard of care with Luja™ Developing the market and expanding our reach in Bowel Care, and utilising new reimbursement opening opportunity in the US 3 In Voice & Respiratory Care , accelerating our reach in Laryngectomy and transforming care in Tracheostomy.

organic revenue growth above the market across business areas over the period and profitability improvement over the period. Solidify our market leading positions in Chronic Care by: Wound and Tissue Repair: grow the business at around a double-digit growth rate and improve profitability over the period. Create an innovation leader by combining Kerecis and Advanced Wound Dressings and utilise the businesses’ complementary geographical footprint.

grow the business at around a double-digit growth rate and improve profitability over the period. Create an innovation leader by combining Kerecis and Advanced Wound Dressings and utilise the businesses’ complementary geographical footprint. Interventional Urology : improve performance and deliver mid-single digit to high-single digit growth, with a pick up over the Impact4 period, and improvement in profitability over the period. Build on our strength in Men’s Health and transform Women’s Health with the launch of Intibia™ (PMA submission for Intibia is expected in H1 2025/26, with an anticipated product launch in H1 2026/27, pending FDA approval).

: improve performance and deliver mid-single digit to high-single digit growth, with a pick up over the Impact4 period, and improvement in profitability over the period. Build on our strength in Men’s Health and transform Women’s Health with the launch of Intibia™ (PMA submission for Intibia is expected in H1 2025/26, with an anticipated product launch in H1 2026/27, pending FDA approval). Global Operations: launching Global Operations Plan 7, spanning across the Impact4 period, with the ambition to be gross margin accretive and provide cash flow improvements by capex and inventory reduction.

launching Global Operations Plan 7, spanning across the period, with the ambition to be gross margin accretive and provide cash flow improvements by capex and inventory reduction. People and Culture: enable strong strategy execution by launching a new Coloplast leadership program, focused on building a customer-centric and high-performing culture and developing leadership for the future.

The Capital Markets Day will start at 10.30h CEST today with a plenary session, covering the introduction of the new Group strategy, Group financial update and the strategy for the Chronic Care business unit.

In the afternoon, there will be a series of breakout sessions with Executive Leadership and other key representatives from Coloplast, covering a strategic update on US Chronic Care and Emerging Markets Chronic Care, Wound and Tissue Repair, Interventional Urology, Global Operations and People and Culture.

The event will be held in person at the Clarion Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark. To participate in the plenary session of the Capital Markets Day 2025 virtually, please follow the link here: Coloplast Capital Markets Day 2025. All material from the Capital Markets Day will be made available during the day on Coloplast’s website: Investors.

1. The new financial ambition includes the following key assumptions:

Market growth in the period expected to be 4-5%

A stable macroeconomic environment and no significant changes in tariffs or other trade restrictions

Stable quality, supply and distribution of products across the company

Neutral impact from pricing over the period

No significant M&A deals expected in the period; M&A strategy focused on bolt-on acquisitions

2. In constant currencies; before special items

3. Introduction of reimbursement for transanal irrigation as of 1 October 2025 by Medicare

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements in this announcement, including revenue and earnings guidance, do not constitute a guarantee of future results and are subject to risk, uncertainty and assumptions, the consequences of which are difficult to predict.

The forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are provided on the basis of information available to us at the present time. Major fluctuations in the exchange rates of key currencies, significant changes in the healthcare sector or major developments in the global economy may impact our ability to achieve the defined long-term targets and meet our guidance. This may impact our company’s financial results.

