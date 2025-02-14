SUBSCRIBE
Collegium to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

February 14, 2025 
1 min read

STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Information
To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q4 2024 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Danielle Jesse
Director, Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Cheryl Wheeler
Head of Corporate Communications
communications@collegiumpharma.com


