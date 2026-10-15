Colait Launches Neuroscience Data Collection Initiative, Advancing the Case for Clinical Opinion as a Core Layer of Real-World Evidence

Boston, October 15, 2026 — Colait today announced the launch of a structured clinical opinion data collection initiative in neuroscience, marking the company's first large-scale therapeutic area study and a significant expansion of what will become the first nationally representative qualitative clinical opinion dataset across therapy areas.

The announcement comes as industry leaders gather in Boston this week to examine the future of scientific innovation and the growing imperative to rebuild trust in science; two conversations that sit at the heart of what Colait is building.

Real-world evidence has transformed how the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries understand disease, treatment patterns, and patient outcomes. Claims data, EHR records, and registry data have made it possible to study populations at scale. Yet one critical source of intelligence remains largely uncaptured: what clinicians actually think, observe, and believe in the context of their daily practice.

"Neuroscience is one of the most complex and rapidly evolving areas in medicine, and the gap between what the data shows and what clinicians are experiencing in practice can be significant," said Colette Balaam, CEO of Colait. "This initiative is designed to close that gap and to demonstrate that clinical opinion, collected at scale and structured for analysis, belongs in the same conversation as any other form of real-world evidence."

Colait's Outreach Agent conducts structured AI-moderated interviews with clinicians and patients across geographies and specialties simultaneously, producing analysis-ready findings from the moment fielding closes.

About Colait

Colait is dedicated to amplifying the voices that shape healthcare. Colait’s agentic AI platform embeds validated agents directly into the workflows of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech organizations, powering commercial, medical affairs, and market access functions at scale. Through its own sponsored research initiatives, Colait operates its platform to build an independent, proprietary dataset of structured clinical opinion. Colait transforms real-world experiences into actionable understanding that helps advance knowledge, support innovation, and contribute to better outcomes for patients worldwide.