Coherus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS), today announced that the company will be participating in upcoming investor conferences:

Baird 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 7:55 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

H.C. Wainwright 28 th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.





The presentations will be accessible via webcast links on the Investor Events section of the Coherus website: https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations. Replays of the presentations will be available for 30 days.

If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conferences, please reach out to your respective bank representative.

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the https://investors.coherus.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coherus

Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation programmed death receptor-1 (“PD-1”) inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), and a pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, prostate, head & neck, colorectal and other cancers. The Company’s strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in R/M Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma and advance the development of its two pipeline candidates in combination with LOQTORZI and through strategic partnerships.

Coherus’ innovative oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Tagmokitug is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients with advanced solid tumors; including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, gastric, gastro-esophageal-junction, esophageal adenocarcinoma and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with first-line hepatocellular carcinoma.

LOQTORZI® is a registered trademark of Coherus Oncology, Inc.

©2026 Coherus Oncology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Coherus Oncology Contact Information:

For Investors:

Carrie Graham

Vice President, Investor Relations & Advocacy

IR@coherus.com