Cognito Therapeutics Announces Oversubscribed $105 Million Series C Financing to Advance Spectris™ in Alzheimer’s Disease

Financing positions company for pivotal study data readout, FDA submission, and 2027 commercialization in Alzheimer’s disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#alzheimers--Cognito Therapeutics, a late clinical-stage neurotechnology company pioneering non-invasive neuroprotective therapies in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the final close of its oversubscribed $105 million Series C funding. The round was led by Morningside Ventures, IAG Capital Partners and Starbloom Capital, with participation from new investors New Vintage, Apollo Health Ventures and Benvolio Group, among others.

The financing strengthens Cognito’s position as it advances toward pivotal data readout, regulatory submission, and commercial launch, while supporting continued clinical development of Spectris™ and expansion of launch readiness efforts ahead of anticipated market entry in 2027. The Series C will also support advancement of the Spectris platform into additional neurodegenerative indications through their network of brain health collaboratories beginning with WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute.

“With this financing, we are entering a pivotal moment for our company, and for the patients and families waiting for new options in Alzheimer’s disease,” said Christian Howell, Chief Executive Officer, Cognito Therapeutics. “Spectris has the potential to become the world’s first physician-prescribed, at-home neuroprotective therapy for patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, designed to preserve cognition and daily function. This funding allows us to make this therapy accessible to those who need it most.”

Spectris™ is an investigational physician-prescribed, at-home therapeutic platform designed to evoke coordinated neural activity, across interconnected networks, through non-invasive visual and auditory stimulation. By engaging neural network function through the brain’s natural sensory pathways, Spectris is being studied for its potential to preserve cognition, daily function, and brain structure in patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Advancing precision medicine for Alzheimer’s disease by expanding the range of treatment options available to patients is critically important,” said Howard Fillit, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF). “Novel technologies like Cognito’s, which are non-invasive and accessible, will be an important part of the broad and comprehensive treatment approach that will define the future of Alzheimer’s care. Ultimately, we will be able to combine therapeutics, lifestyle interventions, and devices to treat each patient based on their individual risk profiles.”

“Cognito represents a rare convergence of rigorous neuroscience research, clinical validation, elegant engineering, and a deep understanding of patient needs,” said Gerald Chan, ScD., Founder of Morningside Ventures and Chairman of the Board at Cognito. “Spectris has the potential to redefine how a broad category of neurodegenerative diseases are treated, by moving therapy into the home, reducing burden on patients and caregivers, and scaling impact globally. We are proud to continue supporting Cognito as it advances toward regulatory submission and broader clinical impact.”

The HOPE pivotal study (NCT05637801) is fully enrolled, and top-line data are anticipated later this year. Spectris™ is an investigational device and is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage neurotechnology company pioneering neuroprotective therapies to address the unmet needs of patients living with CNS disorders. Its lead product, Spectris™, is an at-home therapeutic platform that uses non-invasive, sensory-driven neurostimulation to evoke coordinated neural activity across interconnected networks. The company’s feasibility studies have shown the potential for Spectris to preserve cognition, daily function, and slow brain atrophy in patients diagnosed with mild-to-moderate AD. Cognito is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com and follow @cognitotx.

Media Contact



Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

Kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com