Cognition Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2024 Investor Conferences

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Cognition”) (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical-stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the Company’s president and CEO, Lisa Ricciardi will participate in two investor conferences in September.



September 2024 Investor Conferences

Event: Chardan Capital Markets Leadership Call

Date/Time: September 5, 2024, at 11:00am ET

Livestream: Individuals interested in attending the live virtual event can email corpaccess@chardan.com

Event: H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date/Time: September 9-11, 2024

Webcast: Available On-Demand beginning September 9th at 7:00am ET

“We recently presented results from the Phase 2, proof-of-concept, SHINE study showing our orally delivered CT1812 slowed the progression of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease after just six months of treatment,” said CEO Lisa Ricciardi. “These upcoming events provide important opportunities to engage with investors as we advance our clinical programs for CT1812 in Alzheimer’s disease, with the SHIMMER Phase 2 study readout expected by year-end 2024.”

Archived webcasts of these presentations will be available on the “events and presentations” section of Cognition’s investor relations site.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., is discovering and developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics targeting degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Our lead candidate CT1812 is in multiple clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

