Cogent Biosciences Announces Multiple SUMMIT Posters at the 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced multiple upcoming posters highlighting bezuclastinib results from the SUMMIT trial in NonAdvanced Systemic Mastocytosis (NonAdvSM) patients at the 2026 American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting (AAAAI) being held in Philadelphia, PA, February 27-March 2, 2026.

In December 2025, Cogent announced that the company submitted its New Drug Application for bezuclastinib in NonAdvSM to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The submission is based on positive clinical data from the SUMMIT pivotal trial and follows the Breakthrough Therapy Designation for bezuclastinib in patients with SSM and patients with NonAdvSM who have received prior avapritinib.

AAAAI Poster Details:

Poster Presentation Title: Expanded Results from the Phase 2 Summit Trial: Bezuclastinib in Adults with Nonadvanced Systemic Mastocytosis

Session Date and Time: February 28, 2026 – 9:45am – 10:45am ET

Poster Number: 519

Location: Convention Center, Ground Level, Hall A

Poster Presentation Title: Evaluation of Bone Formation Marker Changes in Summit, a Trial Assessing Bezuclastinib in Adults with Nonadvanced Systemic Mastocytosis: An Exploratory Analysis

Session Date and Time: February 28, 2026 – 9:45am – 10:45am ET

Poster Number: 520

Location: Convention Center, Ground Level, Hall A

Poster Presentation Title: Results From the Phase 2 Summit Trial of Bezuclastinib in Adults with Nonadvanced Systemic Mastocytosis: Patient Experience of Living with NonAdvSM

Session Date and Time: February 28, 2026 – 9:45am – 10:45am ET

Poster Number: 510

Location: Convention Center, Ground Level, Hall A

Poster Presentation Title: Improvement of Symptom Burden in Summit: Bezuclastinib in Adults with Nonadvanced Systemic Mastocytosis

Session Date and Time: February 28, 2026 – 9:45am – 10:45am ET

Poster Number: 523

Location: Convention Center, Ground Level, Hall A

Poster Presentation Title: Results from the Summit Pivotal Trial: Symptom improvement correlates with reductions in objective measures of disease in adults with nonadvanced systemic mastocytosis

Session Date and Time: February 28, 2026 – 9:45am – 10:45am ET

Poster Number: 532

Location: Convention Center, Ground Level, Hall A

Poster Presentation Title: Results in Subgroups with Unmet Need in the Summit Trial: Bezuclastinib in Adults with Nonadvanced Systemic Mastocytosis

Session Date and Time: February 28, 2026 – 9:45am – 10:45am ET

Poster Number: 521

Location: Convention Center, Ground Level, Hall A

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. The company also has an ongoing Phase 1 study of its novel internally discovered FGFR2/3 inhibitor. In addition, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases targeting mutations in ErbB2, PI3Kα, KRAS and JAK2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and X.

