Cocrystal Pharma to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Zacks SCR Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum on March 13, 2025

BOTHELL, Wash., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc . (Nasdaq: COCP) announces that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Zacks SCR Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific time). The fireside chat will be hosted by Zacks Small Cap Research Senior Analyst David Bautz, PhD.

Pre-register for Cocrystal’s virtual presentation is available on the Cocrystal website here . Investors will have the opportunity to submit questions online during the live event and can request a one-on-one meeting with management by selecting the “Book A Meeting” button on Cocrystal’s presentation page. A replay of the event will be available on the Cocrystal website here .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), noroviruses and hepatitis C viruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com .

