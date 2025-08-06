Co-Founder of Velesco Pharmaceutical Appointed to Board of Directors at TSRL

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (August 6, 2025) — TSRL, Inc., a preclinical CRO specializing in testing services and early-stage development strategies, announced today the appointment of Gerry Cox to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Cox brings more than 30 years of biopharma leadership experience in pharmaceuticals and life sciences, having held senior executive positions at major industry players including Pfizer, Velesco, and Pace Analytical Life Sciences.

Cox’s extensive background spans finance, operations, and strategic leadership across the life sciences sector, having previously served as Senior Finance Director at Pfizer and more recently Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Velesco.

"We are honored to welcome Gerry to the board, and his appointment represents a strategic step that aligns perfectly with TSRL's growth goals," said Elke Lipka, PhD, CEO of TSRL. "His proven track record in building and scaling life sciences organizations aligns with our mission to provide strategic, science-forward support to companies navigating early-stage drug development."

Based in Boston, Cox's appointment provides TSRL with enhanced connectivity to the thriving East Coast biotechnology and life sciences ecosystem. This strategic geographic presence complements TSRL's Ann Arbor headquarters and positions the company to better serve clients and partners across key life sciences corridors. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for TSRL as the company continues to expand its capabilities and deepen its role as a trusted partner to pharma, biotech, academic, and government clients.

"I have long admired TSRL’s scientific approach and its commitment to strong scientific research and preclinical testing," said Gerry Cox. "TSRL has built an impressive foundation, and I look forward to helping the organization further drive meaningful impact across the drug development lifecycle to become the preclinical CRO of choice.”

TSRL’s board includes leaders from Ash Stevens Inc, the Drug Delivery Foundation, the University of Michigan, and more, guiding the company’s long-term vision and supporting its mission to help sponsors move compounds from discovery to clinical readiness.

Learn more at www.tsrlinc.com.

About TSRL

TSRL, Inc. is a preclinical contract research organization (CRO) specializing in formulation development, bioanalysis, exploratory toxicology, and pharmacokinetic strategies to guide human dosing schedules. Based in Michigan, TSRL supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government partners with a science-first approach that goes beyond standard testing. As a preclinical CRO, TSRL delivers a focused set of services that help research teams move drug candidates forward. Each solution is designed to reduce development risk, generate high-quality data, and support better decision-making earlier in the process. Learn more at www.tsrlinc.com.

Media Contact

Don F. McLean, McLean Media

+1-734-716-4182