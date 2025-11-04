Co-Diagnostics to Integrate and Implement Proprietary Artificial Intelligence Technology into Co-Dx™ Primer Ai™ Platform

Company forms new AI business unit, led by Chief Technology & AI Officer Christopher Thurston, to unify and advance Co-Dx's existing and future AI initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced the formation of a newly organized, artificial intelligence ("AI") business unit, led by Chief Technology & AI Officer Christopher Thurston, to integrate the Company's existing and planned AI applications into the Co-Dx™ Primer Ai™ platform.

Co-Dx anticipates that allocating resources to the newly formed AI business unit will enable the Company to develop proprietary AI-powered diagnostics more efficiently and reduce time-to-market for new tests. The Company also believes that future AI tools will be able to leverage the analytics yielded from widespread deployment and commercialization of the Co-Dx PCR Pro* to improve situational awareness during a health crisis, and potentially predict outbreaks and pandemics before they occur.

"Since our founding in 2013, Co-Diagnostics has been at the forefront of PCR technology innovation, beginning with the introduction of the revolutionary Co-Primers® technology, and later with the development of the Co-Dx PCR platform to help close the diagnostics access gap," remarked Dwight Egan, Co-Dx Chief Executive Officer. "Now, as the rate of adoption of enterprise artificial intelligence increases and AI applications continue to grow in ubiquity and utility, we have begun incorporating these next-generation tools to help increase operational efficiency, minimize human error, improve outcomes in real-time point-of-care testing, and truly give physicians, patients, and communities the Power to Know™."

The Company's next-generation diagnostics technology, enhanced by proprietary AI models, enables real-time PCR diagnostics at the point-of-care. Co-Dx's AI models support internal data and workflow orchestration, as well as Co-Primers design and optimization. Future models will enhance automated test interpretation and create predictive epidemiological awareness. These models will operate in tandem with the Company's HIPAA-compliant Co-Dx cloud platform and internal databases to form the foundation of Co-Dx Primer Ai.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the Co-Dx PCR Home™, Co-Dx PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests and software) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed to detect and/or analyze nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Company's expectations that the formation of its AI business unit will enable more efficient development of proprietary AI-powered diagnostics, improve situational awareness, and reduce time-to-market for new tests; the belief that future AI tools and models will leverage analytics from deployment of the Co-Dx PCR Pro™ platform to improve outbreak prediction and real-time awareness; anticipated benefits of incorporating next-generation AI tools to increase operational efficiency, minimize human error, and improve point-of-care outcomes; and expectations regarding future regulatory review and potential commercialization of the Co-Dx PCR platform and related products.. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 27, 2025, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics