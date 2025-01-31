Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Exhibit at BioUtah’s 2025 Life Sciences Day on the Hill

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the “Company” or “Co-Dx”), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced that it will be hosting a booth at BioUtah’s Life Sciences Day on the Hill today at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda.

The Life Sciences Day on the Hill is presented by the Utah Life Sciences Innovation Caucus, the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, and BioUtah, an independent trade association serving the life sciences community in Utah. BioUtah is comprised of manufacturers and developers of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and biotechnology products as well as government, academic and health care institutions all focused on improving health and wellness through the delivery of innovative technologies and services.

The event follows the Company’s participation with the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity on the World Trade Center Utah’s trade mission to Asia last fall, and continues Co-Dx’s outreach to strengthen global and local relationships.

This year’s event takes place today, January 30, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM MST, and is expected to feature exhibits from over 25 Utah life sciences companies. Co-Dx’s booth will showcase the Company’s upcoming at-home and point-of care Co-Dx PCR testing platform* for detection of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, influenza, RSV, HPV and tuberculosis. The platform also incorporates cloud-based analysis to help build situational awareness and provide support to track infectious disease outbreaks at the community and regional level, all operated via an intuitive smartphone interface.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the Co-Dx PCR Home™, Co-Dx PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests and software) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale. The Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and Co-Dx COVID-19 Test are currently under review by the FDA.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Utah

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., acorporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company’s technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

