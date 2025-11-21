Co-Diagnostics Delivers Address about Tuberculosis Test Adoption and Implementation at The Union World Conference on Lung Health

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that the Company's Executive Vice President of Business Development, Joseph Featherstone, addressed a satellite session of the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union) 2025 World Conference on Lung Health earlier today in Copenhagen, Denmark, in a talk providing industry perspective on adoption and implementation of a tuberculosis molecular diagnostic test.

For over 100 years, The Union World Conference on Lung Health has come together to present the latest scientific research in all aspects of lung health. This year's event falls shortly after the Company announced the development of a proprietary sample preparation instrument for point-of-care testing, designed to offer a streamlined and simplified workflow for the upcoming point-of-care Co-Dx™ PCR Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (MTB) Test Kit on the Co-Dx PCR Pro* instrument.

The Company is planning for clinical performance testing of this new test to begin soon, and anticipates that the potential introduction to the Indian and South African markets will address testing needs for the deadliest infectious disease in the world, which is nonetheless highly treatable and curable if diagnosed early. Co-Dx believes that making decentralized PCR available to the nearly 30,000 primary health centers across India is one of the most important transitions for tuberculosis testing in that country.

Co-Dx management also recently announced that it is exploring the possibility of a strategic transaction (which may include a merger with a SPAC) for CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., its Indian joint venture, which the Company believes would help CoSara fully realize its founding mission of increasing the availability of high-quality molecular diagnostic products at accessible prices.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the Co-Dx PCR Home™, Co-Dx PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests and software) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed to detect and/or analyze nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Forward-looking statements include statements made with respect to our Co-Dx PCR platform and MTB test, including statements about potential or future clinical evaluations, regulatory submissions, product performance, market opportunities, or commercialization efforts related to the Co-Dx PCR platform and associated tests. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding strategic transaction evaluations related to CoSara Diagnostics. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 27, 2025, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

