Co-Diagnostics Announces First Full Vector Smart® Laboratory Installation for Native American Tribe

Ute Indian Tribe Mosquito Abatement Department to bring PCR-based mosquito surveillance testing in house

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that it has received an order from the Ute Indian Tribe Mosquito Abatement Department for a full Vector Smart® mosquito surveillance laboratory installation. The order represents the Company's first complete Vector Smart laboratory installation for a Native American tribe and will enable the Tribe to perform PCR testing of mosquito pools in house.

"We are honored that the Ute Indian Tribe has chosen Vector Smart to support its mosquito abatement program," said Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Diagnostics. "As is urged by the recent Executive Order prioritizing improved detection and calling for federal research and development programs focused on the rapid diagnosis of mosquito-borne diseases, this installation represents another important expansion of Vector Smart. It also demonstrates how decentralized molecular testing can strengthen mosquito surveillance programs across a growing range of communities."

"Self-determination is an inherent right for all tribes to govern our own people, manage our own lands and ultimately control our own destinies. The Ute Indian Tribe Mosquito Abatement Department's goal is to protect the health and well-being of all tribal members and their families. With the acquisition of the Co-Diagnostics testing equipment, we will help ensure the continued success of our program," said Rick Chapoose Jr., Director of the Ute Indian Tribe Mosquito Abatement Department and Past President of the Utah Mosquito Abatement Association.

The Ute Indian Tribe is located on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in northeastern Utah. The Vector Smart platform will enable its Mosquito Abatement Department to perform molecular testing of mosquito pools locally, providing timely surveillance data to support vector-control decisions. Co-Dx offers multiplex PCR assays designed to detect mosquito-borne pathogens associated with West Nile virus, Eastern and Western equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, Zika, dengue and chikungunya.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated installation and use of the Vector Smart platform by the Ute Indian Tribe Mosquito Abatement Department; and the Company's ability to continue to grow the Vector Smart product line and expand into public health, government, military and tribal markets. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks that market demand or public health conditions may change; risks that customer orders may be delayed, reduced or cancelled, or that installations may not be completed on anticipated timelines; risks related to the performance, reliability, and market acceptance of the Co-Dx Vector Smart tests and other Co-Dx technologies; risks associated with dependence on third parties, suppliers, collaborators, and distribution partners; risks related to competition, technological change, and intellectual property protection; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Co-Diagnostics