Co-Diagnostics Advances Ebola PCR Assay Development Strategy with Joint Venture CoSara

Joint development strategy has been developed to address international deployment requirements if current outbreak continues or expands globally

SALT LAKE CITY, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that it has advanced the PCR assay development strategy for the Bundibugyo virus ("BDBV") currently causing an outbreak of Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC") and Uganda, with the support of CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. ("CoSara" or the "JV"), the Indian joint venture between Co-Dx and Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited ("ASE Group").

The joint assay development strategy is expected to more rapidly address the needs of the international community if the current outbreak expands globally, or if localized governmental or non-governmental support is needed in the areas of DRC and Uganda. CoSara's regional manufacturing and operational capabilities may support rapid deployment initiatives in certain international markets, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Diagnostics, remarked, "Being able to work with our CoSara colleagues to provide accurate, reliable PCR diagnostics on a global scale in response to emerging healthcare crises is one of our most valuable strategic attributes. We are pleased with how the program is developing, and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed."

The proposed development program includes evaluation of both BDBV-specific and pan-Ebola assay configurations designed to detect multiple ebolavirus species. The Company is also evaluating workflow configurations intended to support point-of-care and decentralized testing environments for the Co-Dx PCR point-of-care platform*.

On May 25, the World Health Organization ("WHO") reported that the outbreak of Ebola disease caused by BDBV, which the WHO Director-General declared a public health emergency of international concern ("PHEIC") on May 17, 2026, has resulted in more than 900 suspected cases and 220 suspected deaths, and that the epidemic is currently outpacing response operations.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home®, PCR Pro®, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the Company's ability to execute its assay joint development strategy for Bundibugyo virus ("BDBV") with CoSara Diagnostics; (ii) the potential future development, validation, regulatory review, commercialization, manufacture, and distribution of a BDBV test; (iii) the Company's ability to rapidly respond to emerging infectious disease threats; (iv) the potential utility, effectiveness, and adoption of the Co-Dx PCR platform for decentralized diagnostics and outbreak monitoring; and (v) potential collaborations with governmental and non-governmental organizations relating to infectious disease preparedness and response. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks that market demand or public health conditions may change; risks related to the Company's ability to successfully develop, validate, obtain regulatory authorization or approval for, manufacture, and commercialize any BDBV assay or related products; risks related to regulatory review by the FDA or other regulatory authorities; risks related to the performance, reliability, and market acceptance of the Co-Dx PCR platform; risks associated with dependence on third parties, suppliers, collaborators, and distribution partners; risks related to competition, technological change, and intellectual property protection; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Co-Diagnostics