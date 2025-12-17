Clover Health to Participate in Upcoming J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Toy, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation and Q&A session will be accessible on Clover Health's investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ .

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence , Congestive Heart Failure , Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease , and in Underserved Populations as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

Investor Relations:

Ryan Schmidt

investors@cloverhealth.com