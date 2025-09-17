ClostraBio Announces Key Milestones: Board Appointment of Industry Veteran Scott Ravech and Publication of CLB101™ Safety Data

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClostraBio, Inc., a biotech company pioneering microbiome-based solutions for gastrointestinal health, today announced two major milestones: the appointment of Scott Ravech, former CEO of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, to its Board of Directors, and the peer-reviewed publication of toxicology data validating the safety of its lead ingredient, Anaerostipes caccae CLB101™. These achievements set the stage for the company’s commercial launch later this month with a leading health-care practitioner-focused dietary supplement brand partner.

Industry Veteran Joins Board

Scott Ravech brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in probiotics and dietary supplements. As CEO of Deerland, he guided the company through rapid growth and its acquisition by Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). He has advised ClostraBio for the past two years, providing strategic input on product development, regulatory pathways, manufacturing, and commercialization.

“Scott has already played an instrumental role in the development of CLB101™, our next-generation, targeted-action probiotic,” said Ritu Shah, CEO of ClostraBio. “His track record in launching differentiated, science-backed products will be invaluable as we bring our first ingredient to market.”

"ClostraBio combines scientific leadership with regulatory discipline, positioning the company at the forefront of next-generation gut health solutions,” said Ravech. “CLB101™ and its butyrate-focused approach have the potential to reshape the probiotics market while driving sustainable, compliant innovation. I look forward to working closely with the team to accelerate growth and maximize the impact of this groundbreaking platform ."

Peer-Reviewed Safety Data Published

The results of toxicology studies demonstrating the safety of CLB101™ were recently published in the International Journal of Toxicology. These studies supported ClostraBio’s GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) self-affirmation.

“Publication of these data highlights our commitment to scientific rigor and regulatory excellence,” said Brian Meehan, CSO of ClostraBio. “This work demonstrates a comprehensive safety evaluation of our next-generation probiotic strain CLB101™ ahead of our upcoming clinical study and commercial launch.”

The full publication is available here.

Upcoming Commercial Launch

With validated safety data and GRAS designation, ClostraBio will introduce CLB101™ later this month in partnership with a leading health-care practitioner-focused dietary supplement brand partner — marking a pivotal transition into commercial operations.

For more information on CLB101™, please visit www.clb101probiotic.com.

About ClostraBio: ClostraBio is leveraging a science driven, multi-pronged approach to address conditions of the lower gut, using novel biotechnology to harness natural pathways. The Company is developing a next-generation probiotic that produces butyrate in the lower gut to impact intestinal barrier function and promote gut health, as well as a novel polymeric prodrug platform designed to deliver small molecules to the lower gut. ClostraBio was spun out of the University of Chicago and is incubated at Portal Innovations.

