Clinical Evidence Validating The Safety and Effectiveness of Atraverse Medical’s HOTWIRE™ Radiofrequency (RF) Guidewire System For Left-Heart Access To Be Presented at AF Symposium™

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical evidence supporting the efficacy, safety, and efficiency of Atraverse Medical ‘s HOTWIRE™ left-heart access system will be presented at the 30th Annual International AF Symposium ™ January 16-18, the company announced today. Atraverse, a San Diego-based medical device company pioneering universally compatible transseptal technology, developed the HOTWIRE™ in response to the demand for enhanced procedural efficiency and streamlined workflows with a therapy agnostic left-heart access innovation. The company will showcase the product at Booth No. 111 throughout the AF Symposium program.

“It is exciting to see the pre-clinical results of the HOTWIRE™ translate to the clinical environment.” Dr. Devi Nair

Two late-breaking posters will detail preclinical research and the first-in-human clinical experience regarding the safety and efficacy of HOTWIRE™ during AF Symposium:

First-In-Human Multicenter Experience Using a Novel Radiofrequency Transseptal Wire – presenting author Dr. Devi Nair .

. Impedance-Based Energy Cessation Reduces Overall Energy Duration During RF-Powered Transseptal Puncture – presenting author Dr. Jeremiah Wasserlauf .

Dr. Devi Nair, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology and Research at St. Bernards Medical Center, who was the first clinician in the world to use the HOTWIRE™ in practice, commented, “It is exciting to see the pre-clinical results of the HOTWIRE™ translate to the clinical environment. The early experience confirms a favorable safety profile and efficient workflow.”

Eric Sauter, COO and Co-Founder of Atraverse Medical, and first named inventor of the HOTWIRE™ technology commented, “We have conducted sustained and rigorous biomedical research in developing the HOTWIRE™ in order to deliver a safe, efficient, and easy-to-use product. These findings validate our teams’ execution of these efforts along with the market need for improved technology in this space.”

Utilized in over 130 successful procedures nationwide since its FDA clearance in May 2024, Atraverse’s HOTWIRE™ device is a novel radiofrequency (RF) guidewire that enables zero exchange left-heart access while acting as a rail for catheter-based therapy systems. With universal sheath compatibility, the HOTWIRE™ is designed to advance transseptal access technology, optimize procedural workflows and improve patient outcomes.

Atraverse Medical is a medical device company pioneering next-generation left-heart access and optimized RF technology. The company's proprietary HOTWIRE™ system, featuring universal sheath compatibility, aims to enhance outcomes and streamline workflows for physicians treating cardiovascular disease in millions of patients worldwide.

