Clinical Diagnostics Industry Leader Scott Madel Joins Biomerica’s Team as Chief Commercial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA), a global biomedical company leading the way in innovative gastroenterology solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott Madel as Chief Commercial Officer.

Scott brings more than two decades of cross-functional expertise in healthcare, diagnostics, commercialization, and payor strategy. Most recently, he served as President of Boston Heart Diagnostics, where he led a successful organizational turnaround, introduced novel cardiovascular testing technologies across diverse payer channels, and significantly boosted revenue through personalized testing solutions.

Prior to Boston Heart, he served as CEO of BioHealth Diagnostics and CEO of Genova Diagnostics Europe after initially joining Genova as Vice President of Business Development. During his tenure, he helped grow Genova to over $100 million in annual revenue, launching diagnostics for chronic disease, the development of strategic partnerships across 45 countries, and the profitable turnaround and expansion of an accredited European clinical laboratory.

Scott's early career experience includes frontline field sales roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Merck, providing him exceptional insight into the full commercial lifecycle. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Medical Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, studied at King’s College London and is currently completing his MBA from Northeastern University.

In his new role, Scott will expand and accelerate commercialization and revenue growth for inFoods® IBS, by focusing on strategic partnerships, developing a robust payer strategy, achieving 3rd party payer reimbursement, and scaling domestic and global provider engagement and brand recognition.

“I’m excited to join Biomerica and champion the growth of inFoods® IBS,” said Mr. Madel. “This innovative solution has the potential to substantially improve the quality of life for millions of patients suffering from chronic GI conditions. I look forward to working alongside the team to bring this clinically proven breakthrough technology to practitioners and patients worldwide—delivering better outcomes, improving patient experience, and reducing the cost to treat this chronic condition.”

“Scott’s rich commercial experience, knowledge and deep industry relationships should dramatically increase revenues from inFoods® IBS across markets. We’re confident his strategic insights will drive our domestic launch and future international business,” said Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica.

About inFoods® IBS

inFoods® IBS is a diagnostic-guided therapy that identifies patient-specific food triggers responsible for symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. Using a simple finger-stick blood sample, the test enables physicians to recommend targeted dietary changes tailored to the patient’s immune response—offering a non-pharmaceutical, precision-based approach to symptom relief.

A multicenter, double-blinded placebo controlled clinical study on the inFoods® IBS test was published in the June issue of Gastroenterology, the top peer-reviewed GI journal. As the largest study of its kind, it demonstrated statistically significant outcomes:

59.6% of patients in the treatment group (who eliminated identified trigger foods) achieved the FDA’s endpoint for abdominal pain reduction, compared to 42.2% in the control group.

Among IBS-C patients, 67.1% of patients in the treatment group vs. 35.8% in the control group.

Among IBS-M patients, 66% of patients in the treatment group vs. 29.5% in the control group.



These results highlight inFoods® IBS as the only targeted therapy to demonstrate efficacy specifically in IBS-M patients, a subgroup historically underserved by existing treatments. The study was conducted at leading U.S. institutions including Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, University of Michigan, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

For more information about inFoods® IBS, visit www.inFoodsibs.com.

inFoods IBS is a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) used within a single laboratory that is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) to perform high-complexity testing.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point of care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primarily focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the expansion and sales growth of the Company’s inFoods® IBS test and other tests, FDA clearance or possible future clearance of the Company’s inFoods® IBS test and other products, timing of the commercial launch of the inFoods® IBS test, the efficacy of the inFoods product, possible future revenues from the sale of the inFoods® IBS test, growth in future revenues from the sale of the inFoods® IBS test, acceptance of the inFoods® IBS test by physicians and their patients, international regulatory approval and sales of the inFoods® IBS test, accuracy, efficacy and clinical trial results of the inFoods® IBS test, the rapidity of testing results, negotiations with clinical labs who would offer the inFoods® IBS test, the ability of a CLIA-certified, high-complexity lab to offer the inFoods® IBS test as a laboratory developed test (LDT), discussions with physicians and physician groups who could or would offer the inFoods Test to their patients, efficacy of the inFoods IBS test to improve IBS symptoms in patients, the company’s ability to manufacture the inFoods® IBS test as a commercial product and to increase manufacturing capacity to meet future product demands, any future FDA marketing authorization, the uniqueness of the Company’s inFoods® IBS test and other products, pricing of the Company’s inFoods® IBS test, future possible insurer reimbursement for the inFoods® IBS test, patent protection on the inFoods® IBS and the underlying technology of the test, or on any of the Company’s other products or technologies, and current or future competition for the inFoods® IBS test from other medical manufacturers or distributors. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, including, without limitation: results of studies testing the efficacy of the Company’s tests and products; regulatory approvals necessary prior to commercialization any of the Company’s products; availability of the Company’s test kits and other products; capacity, resource and other constraints on our suppliers; dependence on our third party manufacturers; dependence on international shipping carriers; governmental import/export regulations; demand for our various tests and other products; competition from other similar products and from competitors that have significantly more financial and other resources available to them; governmental virus control regulations that make it difficult or impossible for the company to maintain current operations; the Company’s ability to comply with current and future regulations in the countries where our products are made and sold and the Company’s ability to obtain patent protection on any aspects of its rapid test technologies. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Additionally, potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company's operating results due to its business model and expansion plans, downturns in international and or national economies, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the competitive environment in which the Company will be competing, and the Company's dependence on strategic relationships. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Corporate Contact:

Zack Irani-Cohen

949-645-2111

investors@biomerica.com

Source: Biomerica, Inc.