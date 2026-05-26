Climb Bio to Present on CLYM116 and Budoprutug Programs at European Renal Association (ERA) Congress 2026

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced upcoming presentations for its CLYM116 and budoprutug programs at the European Renal Association Congress 2026, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland June 3-6, 2026.

Climb Bio will present pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic modeling from nonhuman primates to humans for CLYM116, a novel ‘sweeper’ anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody, which is being developed to treat IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Initial safety data from the ongoing CLYM116 Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers will also be presented.

The Company will also present a trial-in-progress poster for PrisMN, its ongoing Phase 2 study of budoprutug, a novel anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody, in primary membranous nephropathy (pMN).

Abstracts are available on the ERA 2026 website here.

Focused Oral Details

Title: CLYM116, a Novel ‘Sweeper’ Anti-APRIL mAb: Extrapolation of PK and Ig Suppression from NHPs to Healthy Volunteers and Initial Phase 1 Data

Session Topic: Glomerular & tubulo-interstitial diseases

Abstract Number: 780

Date / Time: June 5, 2026, 15:03-15:09 BST

Location: Focused Oral Room 2

Poster Details

Title: PrisMN: Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Budoprutug, a Low-Fucosylated Anti-CD19 mAb, in Primary Membranous Nephropathy

Session Topic: Glomerular & tubulo-interstitial diseases

Abstract Number: 655

Date / Time: June 4-5, 2026, from 08:15-18:15 BST

Location: Research Zone: Hall 4 (Ground Floor)

About Climb Bio, Inc.

Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to deliver high impact, disease-modifying medicines for individuals living with immune-mediated diseases, including those affecting kidney health. The Company’s pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody being developed for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

About Budoprutug

Budoprutug is a clinical-stage, anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody with the potential to address a broad range of B-cell mediated, immune-driven diseases. Designed with enhanced effector function and low picomolar affinity, budoprutug targets and depletes CD19-expressing B cells, including plasmablasts and certain plasma cells, key sources of pathogenic autoantibodies. Early clinical data suggest budoprutug may offer durable B-cell depletion, rapid reductions in autoantibodies, and clinical remission in primary membranous nephropathy (pMN). Budoprutug is being evaluated in clinical trials for pMN, immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). A subcutaneous formulation is also in development to enable broader patient access. Budoprutug has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of pMN.

About CLYM116

CLYM116 is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody targeting APRIL (A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand), a key driver of pathogenic B-cell activity in autoimmune diseases. CLYM116 employs a novel pH-dependent bind-and-release ‘sweeper’ mechanism to potently block APRIL signaling, promote lysosomal degradation of APRIL, and recycle the antibody to extend its half-life. This differentiated design offers the potential for rapid, deep, and durable inhibition of APRIL with a favorable safety profile and less frequent dosing. CLYM116 is being advanced for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and may also have broader utility across other B-cell mediated diseases where APRIL plays a critical role.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding: future expectations, plans and prospects for Climb Bio; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefits, clinical potential and clinical development of budoprutug and CLYM116; the anticipated timelines for announcing data from Climb Bio’s ongoing and planned clinical trials; the anticipated benefits of Climb Bio’s technology transfer and exclusive license agreement with Mabworks; plans for the development strategy for budoprutug and CLYM116; potential commercial opportunity for budoprutug in primary membranous nephropathy; potential commercial opportunity for CLYM116 in IgA nephropathy; the sufficiency of Climb Bio’s cash resources for the period anticipated; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “suggest,” “target,” “would,” “will,” “working” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Climb Bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, important risks and uncertainties associated with: the ability of Climb Bio to timely and successfully achieve or recognize the anticipated benefits of its acquisition of Tenet Medicines, Inc. and its technology transfer and exclusive license agreement with Mabworks; Climb Bio’s ability to advance budoprutug and CLYM116 on the timelines expected or at all and to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities; obtaining and maintaining the necessary approvals from investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and independent data safety monitoring boards; replicating in clinical trials positive results found in early-stage clinical trials or nonclinical studies; competing successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop treatments for primary membranous nephropathy, immune thrombocytopenia, systemic lupus erythematosus, IgA nephropathy and other immune-mediated diseases; maintaining or protecting intellectual property rights related to budoprutug, CLYM116 and/or its other product candidates; managing expenses; changes in applicable laws or regulation; the possibility that Climb Bio may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; and raising the substantial additional capital needed, on the timeline necessary, to continue development of budoprutug, CLYM116 and any other product candidates Climb Bio may develop. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Climb Bio’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in Climb Bio’s most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Climb Bio’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing Climb Bio’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Climb Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Climb Bio’s views to change. However, while Climb Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Climb Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.

Investors and Media

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.

Kendall Investor Relations

ctanzi@kendallir.com