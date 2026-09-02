Climb Bio to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the upcoming conferences detailed below.

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, September 9

Time: 4:30 – 5:05 p.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, September 16

Time: 8:30 – 9:05 AM a.m. ET

The live webcasts will be accessible via the “Investors & Media” section of the Climb Bio website. Webcast replays will be available on the Climb Bio website beginning approximately two hours after each webcast event and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Climb Bio, Inc.

Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to deliver high impact, disease-modifying medicines for individuals living with immune-mediated diseases, including those affecting kidney health. The Company’s pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody being developed for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

Investors and Media

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.

Kendall Investor Relations

ctanzi@kendallir.com