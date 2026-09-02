SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Climb Bio to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the upcoming conferences detailed below.

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, September 9
Time: 4:30 – 5:05 p.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, September 16
Time: 8:30 – 9:05 AM a.m. ET

The live webcasts will be accessible via the “Investors & Media” section of the Climb Bio website. Webcast replays will be available on the Climb Bio website beginning approximately two hours after each webcast event and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Climb Bio, Inc.
Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to deliver high impact, disease-modifying medicines for individuals living with immune-mediated diseases, including those affecting kidney health. The Company’s pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody being developed for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com

Investors and Media
Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
ctanzi@kendallir.com


Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
View on Boston from the water
Job Trends
Massachusetts biopharma jobs, including R&D positions, fell in 2025: Report
August 25, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of office chair concept showing one chair upright and four knocked down
Job Trends
7 biopharma M&A deals where layoffs followed
August 20, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Out of sight, out of work? What’s driving remote job cuts
August 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of businessmen moving a mountain uphill. The men & mountain and background are on separate labeled layers.
Business
Behind the bell: Gearing up to go public
August 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel