Clicklinks | Sanyou Bio Launches Clicklinks, an AI-Driven Innovation Hub for Original Drug Discovery

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Sanyou Bio"), today announced the official launch of Clicklinks, an AI-STAL and SAI-DA powered collaborative network designed to support original drug discovery and preclinical development.

Positioned as an Innovation Hub for Original Drug Discovery, Clicklinks brings together industry partners across the biopharmaceutical value chain to enable more efficient, integrated, and scalable R&D. By combining highly integrated technology platforms with diversified, ecosystem-based collaboration models, the platform aims to accelerate the global development and commercialization of innovative drugs, in line with Sanyou Bio's mission: "To make it easy to develop new drugs worldwide."

Clicklinks: An Open and Collaborative Network Ecosystem

Clicklinks is designed as an open, interconnected, and collaborative network ecosystem that facilitates cooperation among companies, research institutions, and individual innovators with complementary capabilities.

The platform's primary objective is to accelerate the translation and application of high-value projects, technologies, and products by providing a trusted environment for collaboration. Through this approach, Clicklinks will empower its partners in developing "next-generation therapeutics" with the potential to significantly improve patients' quality of life and deliver transformative, potentially curative treatment solutions.

Clicklinks: An Integrated Platform Covering the Drug R&D Value Chain

Accessible through a single web-based portal, Clicklinks integrates key stages of drug research and development across six core modules:

Core Reagents – High-quality research tools and materials. Drug Discovery – Early-stage workflows from target validation to lead optimization. Pharmacology & Efficacy – Comprehensive in vitro and in vivo preclinical pharmacology evaluation. Innovative Technologies – Advanced technology platforms supporting new R&D paradigms. Preclinical Research – Integrated PCC-IND preclinical evaluation. Disease Frontiers – Insights into emerging disease mechanisms and therapeutic trends.

Through internal innovation and integration across upstream and downstream partners, the platform currently incorporates nearly 70 standardized and modularized technology platforms, with ongoing expansion to meet evolving R&D needs. Clicklinks is designed to provide flexible, efficient, one-stop solutions tailored to diverse development programs.

R&D activities on the platform are guided by clinical demand, with a strategic focus on nine major disease areas: oncology, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, neurology, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, ophthalmology, aging-related diseases, and pet healthcare.

Building on innovative molecular foundations, Clicklinks supports a wide range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, peptides, nucleic acids, ADCs (antibody-drug conjugates), APCs, AOCs, PDCs, POCs, and cell therapies such as CAR-T.

Flexible and Global Collaboration Models

To enable end-to-end collaboration and global engagement, Clicklinks supports a variety of business and partnership models, including co-development of R&D platforms, establishment of NewCos, joint investments, collaborative development programs, and product and service alliances.

By fostering strategic partnerships across the industry value chain, the platform aims to promote resource sharing, complementary expertise, and collective problem-solving in response to the growing complexity of innovative drug development.

CEO Commentary

Dr. Lang Guojun, CEO of Sanyou Bio, said:"The journey of innovative drug development is long and filled with challenges. Sanyou Bio is committed to building an industry-leading, integrated drug R&D platform and, through excellence in scientific innovation and business operations, aspiring to become a global leader in innovative drug development. By working closely with partners across the industry, Sanyou Bio is dedicated to fulfilling its mission: "To make it easy to develop new drugs worldwide".

We firmly believe that Clicklinks, our Innovation Hub for Original Drug Discovery, will enable us to support our partners more consistently and effectively in achieving major breakthroughs across their drug development programs. We also look forward to collaborating with more like-minded partners to foster an open, connected, and mutually beneficial innovation ecosystem—accelerating the delivery of breakthrough therapies to patients around the world."

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company driven by the mission of "To make it easy to develop new drugs worldwide". The company is committed to fundamentally addressing the key challenges at the source of innovative drug development.

Powered by its AI-STAL and supported by Sanyou AI-Drug Accelerator（SAI-DA）, Sanyou provides one-stop comprehensive solutions to tackle all challenges in molecular generation and innovative drug R&D.

Sanyou Bio has been dedicated to developing a world-class innovative biological drug R&D hub and to working collaboratively with partners worldwide to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Sanyou has established global business centers across Asia, North America, and Europe, forming an international business network. The company currently operates and has planned over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities.

Sanyou has established strong collaborations with more than 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide, empowering over 1,200 new drug discovery and development projects. It has completed more than 50 collaboration projects, over 10 of which have advanced to IND approval and clinical development stages.

The company has filed over 170 invention patents, with more than 30 granted. It has also obtained over 10 national and international qualifications and system certifications, including National High-Tech Enterprise, Shanghai "Specialized and Innovative" Enterprise, ISO9001, and ISO27001.

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SOURCE Sanyou Bio