Clearside Biomedical Announces Multiple Presentations on Suprachoroidal Delivery to be Featured at the 25th EURETINA Congress

- Presentations Highlight the Versatility of Clearside’s SCS Microinjector® Platform for the Treatment of Multiple Retinal Diseases -

- CLS-AX Trial Designs in Wet AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy to be Featured in Presentation by Dr. Sobha Sivaprasad -

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD) (“Clearside” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that its SCS delivery platform and CLS-AX program will be highlighted in multiple presentations at the 25th EURETINA Congress from September 4 - 7, 2025 in Paris, France. Victor Chong, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer and EVP, Head of Research and Development will also participate in a panel discussion at the preceding Ophthalmology Futures Retina Forum on September 3, 2025.

Clearside’s suprachoroidal delivery platform is designed to enable targeted treatment for multiple retinal diseases, including wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, geographic atrophy and ocular cancer.

“We are excited to showcase our SCS Microinjector® platform and advancements with our CLS-AX program at these prominent medical meetings in Europe,” said Dr. Chong. “For CLS-AX, we have designed a Phase 3 trial in wet AMD in alignment with the U.S. FDA, and a new, streamlined Phase 2 trial design in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. In addition, we believe suprachoroidal delivery has the potential to provide a targeted approach for the treatment of geographic atrophy, enabling drug dispersion directly to the choroid and retina while potentially minimizing systemic and anterior segment side effects. This method may offer improved efficacy for small molecules and complement inhibition in both the retinal pigment epithelium and choroid,” Dr. Chong concluded.

25th EURETINA Congress

Title: Suprachoroidally Administered CLS-AX in Participants with Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Phase 2b Results from ODYSSEY and Phase 3 Program Update

Presenter: Sobha Sivaprasad, MD, Professor of Retinal Clinical Research, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, UK

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 16:06 - 16:12 CEST

Title: A Decade-Long Review of the Evolution of Suprachoroidal Drug Delivery with a Focus on Axitinib Injectable Suspension for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Presenter: Victor Chong, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer and EVP, Head of Research and Development

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 14:27 - 14:33 CEST

Partner: REGENXBIO

Title: Suprachoroidal gene therapy for diabetic retinopathy (ALTITUDE study)

Presenter: Lejla Vajzovic, MD, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Duke University School of Medicine

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 11:13 - 11:20 CEST

Ophthalmology Futures Retina Forum

Title: Geographic Atrophy & Intermediate AMD: Lessons Learned from Glaucoma & Other Chronic Disease

Panelist: Victor Chong, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer and EVP, Head of Research and Development

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 18:40 - 19:10 CEST

About CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension)

CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) is a proprietary suspension of axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. Axitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), currently approved as an oral tablet formulation to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma, that achieves pan-VEGF blockade, directly inhibiting VEGF receptors-1, -2, and -3 with high potency and specificity. Clearside believes this broad VEGF blockade may have efficacy advantages over existing retinal therapies by acting at a different level of the angiogenesis cascade and may benefit patients who sub-optimally respond to current, more narrowly focused anti-VEGF therapies. Suprachoroidal injection of this proprietary suspension of axitinib has demonstrated meaningful potential in Phase 1/2a and Phase 2b wet AMD clinical trials in which CLS-AX was well tolerated and demonstrated a positive safety profile. With suprachoroidal administration of axitinib, there is the potential to achieve prolonged duration and targeted delivery to affected tissue layers by compartmentalizing axitinib behind the retina, thereby limiting drug exposure to the front of the eye.

About Clearside’s Suprachoroidal Space (SCS®) Injection Platform and SCS Microinjector®

Clearside’s patent protected, proprietary suprachoroidal space (SCS®) injection treatment approach offers unprecedented access to the back of the eye, where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company’s unique platform is inherently flexible and intended to work with established and new formulations of medications. Clearside’s patented SCS Microinjector® can deliver a wide variety of drug candidates into the suprachoroidal space, providing targeted delivery to potentially improve efficacy and compartmentalization of medication to reduce or eliminate toxic effects on non-diseased cells. The SCS Microinjector is comprised of a syringe with a custom-designed hub and two 30-gauge hollow microneedles of varying lengths, each approximately one millimeter, optimizing insertion and suprachoroidal administration of drugs.

About Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) to improve patient outcomes. Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s patented SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina, or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside has a pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector. The Company’s lead program, CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension), is a Phase 3 ready asset for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside developed and gained approval for its first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, which is available in the U.S. through a commercial partner. Clearside also strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. For more information, please visit clearsidebio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

