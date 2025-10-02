ClearPoint Neuro Announces Development and Demonstration of the Company’s Proprietary Robotic Neuro-Navigation System

New Product Category Will Enable Added Flexibility to Support Commercial Launches of Cell and Gene Therapy

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq:CLPT) (the "Company"), a global device, cell, and gene therapy-enabling company offering precise navigation to the brain and spine, today formally announced the development and demonstration of the Company's proprietary Robotic Neuro-Navigation System. This new product category will enable the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation software to operate the KUKA LBR Med Robotic Arm to support all minimally invasive cranial surgical procedures including cell and gene therapy infusions, laser catheter placement, biopsy workflows and deep brain stimulation and stereotactic EEG lead placements. The Company will demonstrate a prototype of this robotic system at the 75th Annual Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) in Los Angeles October 13th-15th.

"Everything we do at ClearPoint Neuro is viewed through the lens of 'how does this help us extend our lead in neuro drug delivery and help our partners prepare for the commercialization of these new cell and gene therapies," commented Jeremy Stigall, CBO and GM of the Biologics and Drug Delivery Business at ClearPoint. "Many of our BioPharma partners have the same dilemma that ClearPoint is helping to solve. On one side, they see the clear value of MRI guidance for drug delivery clinical trials and regulatory submissions, yet the requirements for MRI guidance can be viewed as narrow in flexibility and surgeon choice and can, therefore, limit adoption. On the other side, BioPharma understands that providing too much flexibility with the surgical technique can lead to less-than-optimal results because the ability to train on the crucial surgical technique in a consistent and organized manner can be lost with that flexibility. Just like a lean manufacturing line, you cannot increase quality and reduce procedure time and cost without consistency and repetition. BioPharma needs a single navigation partner that can provide that sweet spot of offering BOTH consistency and flexibility."

Figure 1: Prototype ClearPoint software launch screen highlighting comprehensive pre-procedure planning followed by physician choice on plan deployment workflow

"The addition of the ClearPoint Neuro Robotic Neuro-Navigation System to our portfolio is designed to do exactly that - to provide consistency and flexibility to the commercial launches of various cell and gene therapies," continued Stigall. "First, for consistency, there will be one ClearPoint software planning module which is already used today. This software will be the first step for the surgical team to plan every patient's drug infusion plan, often days before the surgery itself. Second, the surgical team will then decide through which hardware mechanism to execute that surgical plan across three different ClearPoint options: the traditional MRI guided technique, the new ClearPoint 3.0 iCT guided technique in the operating room, and the future ClearPoint Robotic assisted technique also using iCT. Each of these options benefit from the same ClearPoint software workflow, and many advanced drug delivery features. We believe this strategy is unique, and that ClearPoint is best suited to take on this responsibility with our drug delivery portfolio, including co-labeled cannula-based routes-of-administration, pre-clinical CRO testing and live specialist procedural support."

"We have reached a point in medicine that if you close your eyes and imagine the future of neurosurgery, there is no way that robotics are not a significant part of that future," commented Joe Burnett, President and CEO of ClearPoint Neuro. "We have been very thoughtful and deliberate in our approach to enter the neuro robotics market. In years past, a company would have to develop a complete robotic system from scratch and bear the entire development risk and significant costs along the way. Today, by working with KUKA, we can leverage their decades of experience which has produced an FDA cleared and CE marked robotic arm and combine that with the decades of experience we have at ClearPoint, creating a state-of-the-art neuro navigation software to drive the robot in the same 3D space. This dramatically decreases the development cost and accelerates our speed to market. The timing is crucial as we are helping our BioPharma partners to identify regional treatment centers and to add surgical capacity in preparation of more significant commercial case volume in the next couple of years."

The ClearPoint Neuro Robotic Neuro-Navigation System has not yet been submitted to any regulatory body. The Company will continue product development with the goal of commercialization in concert with the approval of multiple neuro cell and gene therapies which are currently under FDA expedited review.

