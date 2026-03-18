ClearNote Health Appoints Jeffrey Venstrom, MD, as Chief Medical Officer and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Clinical Adoption of Early Cancer Detection Tests

Daniel Black named general manager of international markets; Irene Hsieh named vice president of regulatory affairs and quality assurance; Jeremy Bennett named head of marketing

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5hmC--ClearNote Health, a company focused on improving early detection for some of the deadliest cancers, today announced four strategic additions to its executive leadership team: Jeffrey Venstrom, MD, as chief medical officer; Daniel Black, DBA, as general manager of international markets; Irene Hsieh as vice president of regulatory affairs and quality assurance; and Jeremy Bennett as head of marketing. These appointments mark a significant milestone as the company expands clinical validation, advances regulatory pathways, and drives broader global commercial adoption of its proprietary early cancer detection tests and epigenomic drug development platform.

“We’re building a leadership team with the experience and vision required to transform early cancer detection at a global scale,” said Dave Mullarkey, CEO of ClearNote Health. “Jeff, Daniel, Irene, and Jeremy bring a proven track record of scaling innovative healthcare organizations and translating breakthrough science into real-world clinical impact. Their leadership will help accelerate adoption of our technology, expand our clinical reach, and give more patients the opportunity to detect cancer earlier, when treatment options and outcomes are greatest.”

Strengthening Clinical Leadership

As chief medical officer, Dr. Venstrom will lead clinical development, medical affairs, and real-world evidence generation for early cancer detection. A physician-scientist with deep expertise in oncology, hematology, and drug and diagnostic development, he brings decades of leadership across academic medicine and global biopharma.

Prior to joining ClearNote Health, Dr. Venstrom served as the global head of diagnostics for Eli Lilly and Company and the chief medical officer at Grail. Prior to that, he spent eight years at Roche / Genentech, including two years as head of clinical development and medical affairs at Foundation Medicine. Earlier in his career, he held the Krishnamurthi Endowed Chair in Hematologic Malignancies at the University of California, San Francisco, where he provided clinical care for cancer patients and served as principal investigator for several industry-sponsored translational research trials and collaborations. Dr. Venstrom completed his clinical oncology and cancer immunology research training at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York and his internal medicine training at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. He earned his medical and bachelor’s degrees from Vanderbilt University and received additional research training at the National Institutes of Health.

“Early detection of cancer for high-risk patients represents one of the largest unmet needs in healthcare,” said Dr. Venstrom. “Due to their remarkable sensitivity and specificity, ClearNote Health’s blood-based tests have the potential to fundamentally shift oncology from late-stage intervention to proactive early detection. I am excited to work with leading clinicians, health systems, and researchers to generate the rigorous evidence required to establish our tests as new standards of care.”

Advancing Regulatory and Quality Excellence

Ms. Hsieh’s promotion to vice president of regulatory affairs and quality assurance comes at a pivotal time as ClearNote Health advances discussions with regulatory authorities and prepares for expanded clinical studies. In her new role, she will lead regulatory submissions, quality oversight, and cross-functional alignment to ensure the company’s platform meets the highest clinical and regulatory standards. Ms. Hsieh has more than 17 years of experience in global regulatory strategy, quality systems implementation, and compliance in complex diagnostic environments at leading diagnostics and pharmaceutical organizations, including Revvity, ChromaCode, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shire, and Abbott. Ms. Hsieh earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of California, San Diego, and a master of science degree from San Diego State University.

Accelerating Global Commercial Adoption

Dr. Black joins ClearNote Health as general manager of international markets, bringing a successful history of scaling innovative diagnostics and biotech solutions from early-stage development to international market adoption. He will oversee global go-to-market strategy, business development, partnership management, and market access initiatives to accelerate the commercial expansion of ClearNote Health's epigenetic-based early cancer detection portfolio. He has 20 years of experience in international commercial leadership across the biotech and medtech sectors, having held senior roles at Centogene and Roche Diagnostics, with increasing responsibility across global marketing, product management, and strategic partnerships. Dr. Black earned a bachelor of science degree and a master of business administration degree from the Graduate School Rhein-Neckar in Mannheim, Germany, along with a doctor of business administration from Warsaw Management University in Warsaw, Poland.

Mr. Bennett joins ClearNote Health as head of marketing, bringing a track record of scaling innovative healthcare technologies from early commercialization to international adoption. He will oversee brand strategy, go-to-market execution, provider engagement, and patient education initiatives. Previously, Mr. Bennett was the vice president of marketing at iCAD, a global leader in AI-powered breast health solutions. Prior to that, he spent more than 16 years at Myriad Genetics, serving in senior marketing positions across imaging, oncology, and women's health. Mr. Bennett earned a bachelor of science degree from the Pennsylvania State University and a master of science degree from the University of Utah.

ClearNote Health’s leadership expansion occurs as the company builds on the recent success of its enhanced Avantect® Pancreatic Cancer Test. Designed as a simple blood-based test, the ClearNote Avantect tests are intended for patients at elevated risk of cancer. They feature an integrated, multianalyte, multiomic approach with optimized machine learning algorithms. With the high overall cancer detection sensitivity and specificity, the Avantect tests help clinicians to identify early-stage cancers sooner, enabling more informed and timely clinical management decisions.¹

To learn more about the Avantect cancer tests, visit www.avantect.com.

About ClearNote Health

ClearNote Health is a privately held company dedicated to improving early detection and monitoring for some of the deadliest forms of cancer. Developed by scientists in the Stephen Quake laboratory at Stanford University, the company’s patented core Virtuoso™ epigenomics platform builds on the latest advances in artificial intelligence and bioinformatics to measure active biological differences between cancer and healthy cells in a blood sample. Its highly sensitive, noninvasive Avantect® pancreatic and ovarian tests may identify cancers in high-risk patient populations earlier than conventional approaches, when patients may be more likely to benefit from treatment. The company’s multi-cancer detection test was recently selected as one of two blood-based technologies for the National Cancer Institute’s Vanguard Study. ClearNote Health’s headquarters and CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited and New York State Department of Health-approved laboratory are located in San Diego. For more information, visit www.clearnotehealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

References

1 Data on file

ClearNote Health, the ClearNote Health logo, and Avantect are registered trademarks of ClearNote Health.

The Avantect Test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

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