Clear Aligners Market Surges to US$ 15.68 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global clear aligners market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.30 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 15.68 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2024 to 2031.

The clear aligners market is witnessing high growth owing to the increased acceptance of non-invasive procedures for correcting misaligned teeth and bridging the gap between them. Clear aligners offer a comfortable way to straighten teeth without causing much inconvenience like that from metal braces. They are nearly invisible thus increasing their popularity, especially among adult population who wants to improve their smile and dental alignment without many knowing about the treatment. This has boosted the demand for clear aligners. Another factor driving their demand is the lower cost of treatment as compared to traditional metal braces.

Market Trends

Inclination towards telehealth for clear aligner treatment: With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the adoption of telehealth, major clear aligner manufacturers have begun offering virtual consultation and monitoring of treatment plans. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years as telehealth offers convenience.

Clear Aligners Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $5.30 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $15.68 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Device Type, By Laser Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising patient preference for non-invasive treatment procedures • Growing applications across therapeutic areas Restraints & Challenges • Lack of adequate reimbursement policies • Preference for conventional therapy methods

Rising adoption among teenagers: Previously considered only for adults, clear aligners are witnessing increasing acceptance among teenagers now to treat issues like crowding of teeth and gaps between them. Teenagers find them more comfortable than metal braces.

Market Opportunities

The clear aligners market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities due to the rising adoption among teenagers. Clear aligners are gaining popularity among teenagers due to their aesthetics and convenience over traditional metal braces. Teenagers are more concerned about their appearances at young ages and clear aligners provide a discreet option for straightening teeth. Various clear aligner brands such as SmileDirectClub are actively targeting the teenage demographic through effective marketing and awareness campaigns. The teenage segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

Emerging countries across Asia Pacific and Latin America present lucrative growth prospects for players in the clear aligners market. These regions are witnessing rising disposable income and growing dental healthcare expenditure. Additionally, increasing dental issues coupled with the desire for improved aesthetics are propelling the demand for clear aligners. Leading players are investing in these untapped markets through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. For instance, Align Technology expanded into China through the acquisition of Smadar in 2019. The large populations in developing nations will drive the high growth rates in emerging markets.

Key Market Takeaway

The global clear aligners market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the increasing adoption among teenagers and improving access in emerging countries.

On the basis of type, the hard type segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its efficient treatment of severe misalignment cases. The hard type segment currently holds over 60% market share.

On the basis of age, the adults segment is expected to dominate the market in 2024 with a share of over 65%. However, the teenagers segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to significant marketing by key players.

By distribution channel, the direct sales segment is expected to hold the largest share of over 70% in 2024 due to the ability to provide transparent pricing. This segment is expected to continue its dominance with the proliferation of DTC brands.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to the high awareness levels and presence of key players in the region.

Competitor Insights

- Align Technology.

- Dentsply Sirona.

- Institute Straumann.

- 3M.

- Henry Schein.

- DynaFlex.

Recent Developments

AI integration is enhancing treatment precision in 2024 by analyzing detailed dental scans, allowing for more tailored and effective aligner plans. This technology can predict tooth movement with higher accuracy, shortening the time to achieve desired results and offering a better overall patient experience.

In May 2024, OrthoFX introduced NiTime Clear Aligners. It is an advanced aligner material that reduces the recommended wear time. It is FDA-approved for various malocclusions. This innovation addresses a significant pain point in aligner wear, providing patients with shorter treatment times without compromising effectiveness.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Material Type:

Polyurethane Plastic



Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)



Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)



Others (Ethylene vinyl acetate, Polypropylene, etc.)

By Age Group:

Children/Teenagers



Adults

By End User:

Hospitals



Dental and Orthodontics Clinics



Others (Research Institutions, Wellness Centers, etc.)

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

