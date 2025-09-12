Clarix Imaging Appoints Ray Gerena as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales

Healthcare sales veteran brings 20+ years of experience to expand adoption of Clarix's breakthrough 3D imaging technology for breast cancer surgery

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarix Imaging, a leader in advanced 3D imaging for breast cancer surgery, today announced the appointment of Ray Gerena as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales. Gerena will spearhead nationwide growth initiatives, strengthening partnerships with leading hospital systems and community providers to expand access to Clarix's innovative intraoperative imaging platform.

With more than two decades of leadership in healthcare and medical device sales, Gerena has held senior commercial roles across oncology, radiology, surgical devices, and advanced medical technologies. He has consistently built high-performing teams, driven adoption of transformative innovations, and established trusted relationships with surgeons, radiologists, and health systems nationwide.

"Ray brings deep expertise in leading healthcare sales organizations and building trusted hospital partnerships," said Xiao Han, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Clarix Imaging. "His leadership will be instrumental as we expand access to our 3D imaging technology, empowering surgeons and radiologists to deliver greater precision and improved outcomes for patients."

"I am honored to join Clarix Imaging at such an exciting time," said Ray Gerena. "This groundbreaking 3D imaging platform is transforming breast cancer surgery. I look forward to partnering with providers nationwide to expand adoption, support more informed surgical decisions, and ultimately save lives."

Based in Fresno, California, Gerena is a graduate of Columbia University and a former NCAA Division I football player for the Columbia Lions. He and his wife Alexandra are proud parents of three sons.

About Clarix Imaging



Clarix Imaging is a medical technology company pioneering advanced intraoperative 3D imaging solutions for breast oncologic surgery. Its proprietary imaging platform delivers real-time, high-resolution volumetric specimen visualization, empowering surgeons to make more informed decisions and improving patient outcomes. Headquartered in Chicago, Clarix Imaging partners with leading hospitals nationwide to advance the future of surgical oncology.

SOURCE Clarix Imaging