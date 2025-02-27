Clarivate Report Explores Opportunities for Innovation and Market Expansion in Latin America

New insights from Clarivate examine strategic partnerships, API production, and innovation in the region

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, has released a new white paper, How is Latin America Growing?, shedding light on the pharmaceutical industry’s evolution in the region. The report explores critical challenges and opportunities, emphasizing the importance of strategic partnerships, local API production, and regulatory modernization to drive sustainable growth.

Latin America’s pharmaceutical market, valued at $98 billion, is projected to grow by 10.1% between 2021 and 20251. Discussions at the 2023 Summit LATAM in Barcelona and the 2024 Summit LATAM at CPhI Milan underscored the need for collaboration among industry stakeholders, government agencies, and academia to strengthen regional innovation and competitiveness. With increasing global demand for pharmaceuticals, Latin America has the potential to become a key player in the industry by leveraging its manufacturing capabilities and investing in research and development. Addressing regulatory challenges and fostering a robust innovation ecosystem will be essential in ensuring long-term success and sustainability for the region.

Henry Levy, President, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Clarivate, said: “The Latin American pharmaceutical sector is at a pivotal moment. By fostering collaboration across key stakeholders—including regulators, manufacturers, and researchers—we can unlock new opportunities for growth and development in the region. Strengthening the local pharmaceutical ecosystem through strategic partnerships and data-driven insights will not only enhance supply chain resilience but also ensure that life-changing therapies reach patients more efficiently. At Clarivate, we are committed to providing the necessary intelligence to support this transformation.”

The Brazilian Pharmaceutical Industry Association (ABIQUIFI), a non-profit organization uniting pharmaceutical companies to advance the development and production of pharmaceutical ingredients in Brazil, plays a pivotal role as a key partner in these discussions. Norberto Prestes, CEO, ABIQUIFI, stated, “The industry’s evolution in Latin America depends on fostering transparency and trust in partnerships. By investing in local API production and strengthening regional supply chains, we can reduce dependency on external markets and drive economic growth. Moreover, innovation and regulatory modernization are crucial to positioning Latin America as a competitive player in the global pharmaceutical industry. These efforts will require sustained collaboration between the public and private sectors, and we look forward to continuing to lead these critical discussions. We’ll continue working closely with Clarivate to drive innovation, leveraging valuable data to build the right path for sustainable growth and advancement.”

The report highlights key findings from recent discussions, including:

The need for greater transparency and collaboration in strategic partnerships

The potential of local API production to reduce reliance on imports and enhance supply chain security

The role of artificial intelligence in modernizing regulatory processes and improving efficiency

The importance of consistent, long-term policies to encourage investment and innovation

Clarivate remains committed to supporting the region’s life sciences and healthcare sectors by providing reliable, data-driven insights. By fostering industry-wide dialogue and collaboration, the company aims to contribute to an ecosystem of sustainable innovation in Latin America.

To access the full Clarivate report, How is Latin America Growing?, visit here.

To learn more about how Clarivate can help healthcare companies inform and shape the drug discovery, development and delivery process, visit here.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

