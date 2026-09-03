Claris Bio to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claris Biotherapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing transformative therapies for sight-threatening conditions where limited or no treatment options exist, today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings Date/Time: Thursday, September 10, 2026, 12:45-1:20 p.m. EDT

Thursday, September 10, 2026, 12:45-1:20 p.m. EDT Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Participant: Stephen Brady, CEO and President of Claris Bio





Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Showcase Conference

Format: One-on-one meetings

One-on-one meetings Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026

Thursday, September 24, 2026 Location: Boston, MA





About Claris Bio

Claris Biotherapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing transformative therapies for sight-threatening conditions where no or limited treatment options exist. Backed by a Series B financing from a premier syndicate of life sciences investors and financed through pivotal development, Claris is advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, CSB-001 (oremepermin alfa ophthalmic solution), for limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD), a blinding disease of the ocular surface with no approved pharmacologic treatment. The company intends to initiate pivotal studies in the first half of 2027, informed by WAYFINDER, the company's ongoing non-interventional natural history study in LSCD. If successful, CSB-001 would be the first pharmacologic treatment for LSCD, offering a reliable, accessible, and scalable non-surgical option that moves medical management beyond today's palliative care toward meaningful, lasting improvements in vision and ocular surface health. Foundational intellectual property for Claris was based on the scientific work of Drs. Reza Dana, MD, MSc, MPH, and Sunil Chauhan, DVM, PhD, both from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and the Harvard Medical School Department of Ophthalmology. To learn more, visit www.clarisbio.com.

Media Contact

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

jtemperato@lifescicomms.com