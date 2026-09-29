Claris Bio Announces Oral Presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 Annual Meeting and Eyecelerator @ AAO

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claris Biotherapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing transformative therapies for sight-threatening conditions where limited or no treatment options exist, today announced a corporate presentation at Eyecelerator @ AAO 2026, taking place October 8, 2026, in New Orleans, and an oral presentation on CSB-001 (oremepermin alfa ophthalmic solution) at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 Annual Meeting, held October 9-12, 2026, also in New Orleans.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Eyecelerator @ AAO 2026

Format: Corporate Presentation

Corporate Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, October 8, 1:08 p.m. CT

Thursday, October 8, 1:08 p.m. CT Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans Presenter: Stephen Brady, President and CEO, Claris Bio





AAO 2026 Annual Meeting

Title: Recombinant Human Hepatocyte Growth Factor Improves Visual Acuity in Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency

Recombinant Human Hepatocyte Growth Factor Improves Visual Acuity in Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency Format: Podium Presentation

Podium Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, October 11, 9:45 a.m. CT

Sunday, October 11, 9:45 a.m. CT Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans Presenter: John Affeldt, MD, Loma Linda University Medical Center





About Claris Bio

Claris Biotherapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing transformative therapies for sight-threatening conditions where no or limited treatment options exist. Backed by a Series B financing from a premier syndicate of life sciences investors and financed through pivotal development, Claris is advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, CSB-001 (oremepermin alfa ophthalmic solution), for limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD), a blinding disease of the ocular surface with no approved pharmacologic treatment for patients. The company intends to initiate pivotal studies in the first half of 2027, informed by WAYFINDER, the company's ongoing non-interventional natural history study in LSCD. If successful, CSB-001 would be the first pharmacologic treatment for LSCD, offering a reliable, accessible, and scalable non-surgical option that moves medical management beyond today's palliative care toward meaningful, lasting improvements in vision and ocular surface health. Foundational intellectual property for Claris was based on the scientific work of Drs. Reza Dana, MD, MSc, MPH, and Sunil Chauhan, DVM, PhD, both from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and the Harvard Medical School Department of Ophthalmology. To learn more, visit www.clarisbio.com.

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