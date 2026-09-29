SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Claris Bio Announces Oral Presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 Annual Meeting and Eyecelerator @ AAO

September 29, 2026 | 
2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claris Biotherapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing transformative therapies for sight-threatening conditions where limited or no treatment options exist, today announced a corporate presentation at Eyecelerator @ AAO 2026, taking place October 8, 2026, in New Orleans, and an oral presentation on CSB-001 (oremepermin alfa ophthalmic solution) at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 Annual Meeting, held October 9-12, 2026, also in New Orleans.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Eyecelerator @ AAO 2026

  • Format: Corporate Presentation
  • Date and Time: Thursday, October 8, 1:08 p.m. CT
  • Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans
  • Presenter: Stephen Brady, President and CEO, Claris Bio

AAO 2026 Annual Meeting

  • Title: Recombinant Human Hepatocyte Growth Factor Improves Visual Acuity in Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency
  • Format: Podium Presentation
  • Date and Time: Sunday, October 11, 9:45 a.m. CT
  • Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans
  • Presenter: John Affeldt, MD, Loma Linda University Medical Center

About Claris Bio

Claris Biotherapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing transformative therapies for sight-threatening conditions where no or limited treatment options exist. Backed by a Series B financing from a premier syndicate of life sciences investors and financed through pivotal development, Claris is advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, CSB-001 (oremepermin alfa ophthalmic solution), for limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD), a blinding disease of the ocular surface with no approved pharmacologic treatment for patients. The company intends to initiate pivotal studies in the first half of 2027, informed by WAYFINDER, the company's ongoing non-interventional natural history study in LSCD. If successful, CSB-001 would be the first pharmacologic treatment for LSCD, offering a reliable, accessible, and scalable non-surgical option that moves medical management beyond today's palliative care toward meaningful, lasting improvements in vision and ocular surface health. Foundational intellectual property for Claris was based on the scientific work of Drs. Reza Dana, MD, MSc, MPH, and Sunil Chauhan, DVM, PhD, both from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and the Harvard Medical School Department of Ophthalmology. To learn more, visit www.clarisbio.com.

Media Contact
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
jtemperato@lifescicomms.com


Northern California Events Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Female alcoholism concept. Unhappy woman sitting at bottle bottom hugging her knees. Sad drunk wife or alcoholic mother. Social issue, abuse, addiction. Empty alcohol drink bottles vector Illustration
GLP-1
Lilly presents early data supporting GLP-1/GIP candidate’s potential in depression, alcohol use disorder
September 22, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Contemporary art collage. Businessman standing under heavy pressure. Working conditions. Concept of struggle, failure, success, competition, motivation, concentration, crisis, fear Copy space for ad
Obesity
Novo buys three early-stage obesity assets from Kallyope as investor pressure mounts
September 21, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
United Kingdom and China flag together realtions textile cloth fabric texture
Deals
GSK bags Chimagen’s trispecific T cell engager in deal worth up to $750M
September 15, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Creative background as a blue abstract extreme perspective design element representing time travel or Psychedelic and hallucinogenic consciousness trip as a 3D illustration.
Psychedelics
Psychedelic therapies ride wave of public favor into FDA hearing
September 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney