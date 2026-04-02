Clarametyx Biosciences Strengthens Executive Leadership to Accelerate Clinical Development Efforts

Veronica Hall, PhD, Promoted to Chief Development Officer and Head of R&D; Brendan Doran, PharmD, Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarametyx Biosciences, Inc. (“Clarametyx”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immune-enabling therapies and vaccines to address biofilm-driven chronic respiratory disease, today announced two senior leadership positions within its executive team to support operational scale as the company advances its promising pipeline. Veronica Hall, PhD, has been promoted to Chief Development Officer and Head of R&D and Brendan Doran, PharmD, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

“As we rapidly move toward later stages of clinical development, these promotions sharpen our execution and strategic focus. Veronica will lead the strategic advancement of our development pipeline, bringing her deep scientific expertise and cross-functional leadership to drive our programs from research through clinical execution, while Brendan will leverage his operational expertise to scale our clinical infrastructure as we grow,” said David V. Richards, Chief Executive Officer. “Strengthening our C-suite with these promotions will accelerate our momentum to deliver this important therapeutic innovation to patients as quickly as possible.”

Dr. Hall has been a core member of the Clarametyx leadership team since its inception in 2020 and has led many of the seminal development efforts to advance the Company’s pipeline. She has been instrumental in advancing the CMTX-101 program from early-stage research into the clinic, including contributing to clinical study execution and leading the analysis of clinical data that is shaping the design of the next Phase 2 study. She has a multidisciplinary background with more than 20 years of experience in life science research, including conception, design, and delivery of technical and commercialization solutions for vaccines, therapeutics, and drug/device combinations. Over the course of her career, Dr. Hall has successfully led R&D and partnership efforts, managing teams large and small for a range of small to mid-size biotech firms. She served as Senior Director at Emergent BioSolutions Inc., leading the strategic R&D pipeline growth. Hall received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from University of California, Santa Cruz, and a PhD in Biochemistry and Cellular Biology from Rice University. She completed her postdoctoral fellowship at the National Cancer Institute.

Dr. Doran joined Clarametyx in 2025 as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, and has since become a central member of the leadership team, driving not only the rapid completion of the Phase 2a study of CMTX-101 in people with cystic fibrosis, but also advancing the Company’s operational efficiencies and engagement with community leaders. Dr. Doran’s deep experience leading clinical-stage cross-functional teams ideally suits him to advance into the Clarametyx COO role. Prior to Clarametyx, he was Head of Clinical Operations at CinRx Pharma, and previously served in leadership roles at CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services. In addition to his industry experience, he has practiced as a clinical pharmacist in a hospital setting and maintains an academic appointment at the University of Cincinnati. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Mercyhurst University and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Pharmacy.

About Clarametyx Biosciences

Clarametyx Biosciences is combating the formidable challenge of chronic respiratory diseases through an innovative technology platform targeting the biofilm—a protective layer around bacteria that drives inflammation and disease exacerbation. The Columbus, Ohio-based company is building a pipeline of immune-enabling therapies and vaccines, including CMTX-101, which has completed a successful Phase 2a study in cystic fibrosis, and CMTX-301, which is in preclinical development. For more information, visit us on the web or on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kellie Hotz

khotz@clarametyx.com

+1-703-887-6242