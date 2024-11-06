Clairity Appoints Jeffrey R. Luber CEO as Firm Prepares for Global Expansion

Company Poised to Revolutionize Breast Cancer Screening through AI-based Risk Prediction

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clairity, Inc., a pioneer in AI-based predictive tools for breast cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey R. Luber, JD, MBA, as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. Luber, an award-winning healthcare leader with extensive experience across oncology, genetic sequencing, infectious disease testing and digital health, will guide Clairity through market launch and global expansion. Clairity’s AI-driven offering is poised to introduce image-based breast cancer risk prediction on a global scale.

“I’m excited to join Clairity at this pivotal moment,” said Luber. “Too many patients receive a cancer diagnosis when it’s too late to make a real difference. Clairity is focused on development of products that shift the current screening paradigm for patients – identifying high risk patients earlier to impact patient care and prognosis. By delivering personalized, AI-powered risk assessments, Clairity’s platform will empower clinicians and patients to take clinically-sound, data-driven action sooner than what has previously been possible with mammography alone.”

Clairity’s mission is to improve breast cancer screening for everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, or geography. Allix5, the company’s first product, uses AI-derived analysis of a screening mammogram designed to identify patients at increased risk of developing breast cancer. The platform draws on vast and diverse imaging data and clinical outcomes from around the world that the company believes will offer novel opportunities for risk prediction.

Dr. Connie Lehman, MD, PhD, co-founder of Clairity and a leading authority in breast imaging AI, emphasized the transformative role of machine learning and AI in enhancing mammography workflows. “Our research and collaborations have paved the way for a new era in breast cancer screening,” said Dr. Lehman. “Jeff’s leadership across some of the most innovative life sciences companies is invaluable as we navigate this next chapter of exciting growth for Clairity. I am excited to partner with Jeff, the Clairity team, and the clinical community in deploying AI prognostics for millions of women at risk.”

“With the planned global launch, Luber’s appointment underscores Clairity’s and Santé’s commitment to revolutionizing breast cancer care,” said Kevin Lalande, Founding Managing Director of Santé, an early-stage healthcare and life sciences investment firm who is a lead investor in Clairity. “Since its inception, I’ve been impressed by Clairity’s unwavering commitment to clinical and scientific rigor, its focus on patient diversity in the development of its algorithms, and the vast opportunity before us to reduce global breast cancer mortality through the power of AI. Jeff’s addition to the team positions us exceptionally well for commercial growth and achievement of our mission in women’s health.”

Luber’s extensive career includes leading multiple healthcare companies through the complete arc of maturation from research entities, through pre-clinical work, FDA submission and clearance, market launch, commercial growth, and company exit. Regarded as a builder of enduring relationships and value-enhancing partnerships, Luber served most recently as CEO of binx health, where he led the company to first-in-market status in a $2B category for infectious disease point-of-care testing and also founded the firm’s at-home digital health arm, reaching millions in underserved areas and generating tens of millions in revenue. Luber continues to serve as binx Chairman today.

His previous roles also include CEO of Good Start Genetics (sold to Invitae in 2017) and President & CEO of Exact Sciences, where he helped establish DNA-based testing for colorectal cancer as a new standard for millions, winning endorsement from the American Cancer Society and World Gastroenterology Organization under his leadership.

About Clairity, Inc.

Clairity, Inc. is at the forefront of leveraging AI to improve breast cancer screening and risk assessment. Through advanced imaging data and predictive algorithms, Clairity’s platform is designed to provide clinicians and patients with personalized, actionable information. Clairity is dedicated to making precision medicine a reality for everyone.

