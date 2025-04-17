City Therapeutics Expands Executive Team and Board of Directors

Baisong Mei, M.D., Ph.D., appointed as chief medical officer and Anna O’Driscoll as chief human resources officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company leading the future of RNA interference (RNAi)-based medicine, today announced additions to its executive team and board of directors. Baisong Mei, M.D., Ph.D., joins as newly appointed chief medical officer and Anna O’Driscoll joins as chief human resources officer. In addition, Sara Nochur, Ph.D., has been appointed as an independent board member.





“We are making tremendous progress across our next-generation RNAi platform and emerging pipeline, and anticipate entering the clinic with our first program near end of year. With this progress, it is the right time to further strengthen our C-suite with dedicated CMO and human resources roles, and bring new expertise to our board,” said Andy Orth, CEO of City Therapeutics. “We are pleased to welcome Baisong, Anna and Sara to these roles, respectively. They are important additions to the City Therapeutics team as we advance into the next phase of growth.”

Dr. Mei joins City Therapeutics with 25 years of industry experience and a strong track record of bringing innovative medicines through clinical development to regulatory approval, including ALPROLIX®, ELOCTATE®, QFITLIA™, JIVI® and ALTUVIIIO®. Dr. Mei is co-inventor of the latter two globally approved drugs, and has led clinical development for multiple new molecular entities including siRNAs, gene therapies, proteins and small molecules. Previously, Dr. Mei was the executive vice president and chief medical officer at Editas Medicine, where he was responsible for clinical development, drug safety, clinical operations, biometrics, regulatory, medical affairs and patient advocacy. Prior to Editas, Dr. Mei was the senior global project head in rare disease and rare blood disorders at Sanofi. Before Sanofi, he served as therapeutic area head for hematology clinical development at Biogen and, earlier in his career, worked in drug discovery research and CMC development at Biogen and Bayer.

Dr. Mei earned a Ph.D. from The University of Toledo in Ohio and completed medical education at Bengbu Medical College and Wuhan University School of Medicine in China. He held postdoctoral fellowships at the University of California San Francisco and the University of California Berkeley.

Ms. O’Driscoll is a seasoned executive who brings deep expertise in human resources and communications. Previously, she served as chief people and communications officer at Cellarity, Inc., and oversaw all areas of recruitment, development and talent retention, culture and engagement and communications. Prior to that, Ms. O’Driscoll was vice president of human resources at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, where she led the global human resources business partner and leadership development functions across 20 countries. Before Alnylam, Ms. O’Driscoll held leadership roles of increasing responsibility and diversity with Shire Pharmaceuticals, including head of talent strategy. Earlier in her career, Ms. O’Driscoll worked in human resources at Johnson & Johnson. She holds an MBA from Boston College as well as degrees from Dublin City University and Technische Universität Berlin.

Dr. Nochur brings 35 years of drug development experience with a focus on regulatory affairs to her director role with City Therapeutics. Most recently, she served as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals following a long tenure as the company’s chief regulatory officer. As chief regulatory officer, Dr. Nochur built Alnylam’s international regulatory affairs team and led global approval of five novel RNAi therapeutics including ONPATTRO®, GIVLAARI®, OXLUMO® and LEQVIO®. Previously, she held leadership positions in regulatory affairs at The Medicines Company, Ceremedix and BioTrack, and in new product development and diagnostics with DynaGen. She holds a Ph.D. in biochemical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and M.S. and B.S. degrees from the University of Bombay.

About City Therapeutics

City Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company harnessing next-generation engineering to improve and expand the reach of RNAi-based medicines. The company is building a pipeline of innovative RNAi therapeutics to make a significant impact for patients across multiple therapeutic areas. Co-founded by pioneering executives and scientists in RNAi, City Therapeutics is based in Cambridge, MA, and has raised $140 million from leading life sciences investors. For more information, please visit us at www.citytx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

