City of Hope Phoenix Hosts Celebrate Life Event and Inaugural Walk for Hope Phoenix, TGen, Bringing Together Hundreds of Cancer Survivors, Patients, Families and Advocates

Actor and cancer survivor Colin Egglesfield supported the cancer community by attending both events and advocating for cancer research

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and ranked among the nation’s top 5 cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report, hosted two events at City of Hope Phoenix to recognize cancer survivors, patients and caregivers and to bring together members of the community for a walk that benefits cancer research that aims to end cancer for all. Actor and cancer survivor Colin Egglesfield attended both events to support other cancer survivors, patients and their loved ones, share his story and help City of Hope spread its message of hope for those impacted by this devastating disease.









Celebrate Life honored the growing number of cancer survivors who have received care at City of Hope Phoenix and their remarkable stories of survivorship. For more than three decades, Celebrate Life has existed as a way of recognizing the strength, determination and spirit of survivors who entrust City of Hope with their care and providing connection among this inspiring community. This year’s event united 50 cancer survivors celebrating five or more years since they began treatment at City of Hope Phoenix, as well as caregivers, who all joined in the fight against cancer. This important milestone was commemorated by their inclusion on the City of Hope Survivor Tree — a symbol of strength and inspiration; in addition, the event featured survivor stories, music and local community activities in a family-friendly atmosphere, creating an inspiring and memorable day.

Walk for Hope is a nationwide, cancer-ending movement that makes hope happen by funding lifesaving research, access-widening advocacy and dignity-giving care for all. City of Hope and Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), a precision medicine research organization that is part of City of Hope, hosted the inaugural culmination event at City of Hope Phoenix’s campus, where more than 1,000 members of the cancer community joined hands and walked together for a future without cancer. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 3, 2024, coinciding with Giving Tuesday, with all net proceeds raised going toward research and personalized cancer care.

“We are filled with deep awe and admiration as we recognize our cancer survivors, fighters and fellow Arizonans, whose incredible resilience and uplifting spirit inspire hope for the future for those impacted by cancer,” said Kevin Tulipana, D.O., M.S., president of City of Hope Phoenix. “Celebrate Life and Walk for Hope are both powerful reminders of City of Hope’s mission and the profound impact we have on the lives of those we serve, motivating us to continue our work with unwavering passion and commitment to delivering lifesaving care.”

“Celebrate Life and Walk for Hope are important milestones for cancer survivors and their loved ones, and also a testament to strides we are making in cancer research and treatment,” said Aleksandar Sekulic, M.D., Ph.D., director of dermatology and translational research at City of Hope Phoenix and a professor and director of cancer genomics and therapeutics at TGen. “I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to work alongside such resilient patients and committed colleagues, who continue pushing the boundaries of cancer innovation and care.”

“It is humbling to stand alongside my fellow cancer survivors with appreciation for the strength and resilience that binds us all together,” said Colin Egglesfield, actor and cancer survivor who participated in both events. “Celebrate Life and Walk for Hope are incredibly important events and a reflection of the amazing personal journeys we’ve all been through to come together in our fight against cancer. I am honored to be part of this community, where stories of survival and perseverance shine brightly, encouraging us to embrace each day with gratitude and determination.”

For more information about Celebrate Life, visit: https://www.cityofhope.org/patients/celebrate-life-2024, and for more information about Walk for Hope, visit: https://www.cityofhope.org/walk-for-hope.

About City of Hope

City of Hope’s mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S., and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked top 5 in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope’s uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope’s affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About TGen, part of City of Hope

Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) is a Phoenix, Arizona-based nonprofit organization dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research with life-changing results. TGen is part of City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. This precision medicine affiliation enables both institutes to complement each other in research and patient care, with City of Hope providing a significant clinical setting to advance scientific discoveries made by TGen. TGen is focused on helping patients with neurological disorders, cancer, diabetes and infectious diseases through cutting-edge translational research (the process of rapidly moving research toward patient benefit). TGen physicians and scientists work to unravel the genetic components of both common and complex rare diseases in adults and children. Working with collaborators in the scientific and medical communities worldwide, TGen makes a substantial contribution to help patients through efficiency and effectiveness of the translational process. Follow TGen on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Contacts



Molly Stockley

602-810-2737

molly.stockley@coh.org