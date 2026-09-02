City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta to Honor the Courage and Strength of Cancer Survivors Through a Live Chalk Art Event

The cancer leader will present “The Healing Power of Hope and Art” on Sept. 10 at its Newnan hospital featuring powerful works of chalk art created by local artists

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope® Cancer Center Atlanta, part of one of the nation's largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations, announced today it will unveil a live, chalk art community event to celebrate the connection between creativity and healing while honoring the survivorship journey of the 2 million Americans diagnosed with cancer each year.

“The Healing Power of Hope and Art” is set for Thursday, Sept. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta. The event comes at a pivotal moment as treatment and research advancements are bringing renewed hope.

For the first time, 70% of Americans diagnosed with cancer are now surviving at least five years. Yet even as outcomes continue to improve, there is growing recognition of the need to support the emotional well-being of those navigating their diseases. Research highlighting the benefits of creative arts therapies shows they can significantly reduce anxiety and depression while improving quality of life – reinforcing the value of City of Hope's initiative.

"At City of Hope Atlanta, we have seen firsthand how healing extends far beyond the body,” said Nathan Neufeld, D.O., chief of supportive care medicine at City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta. “Cancer touches every part of a person's life, and caring for the whole person means also caring for the spirit. Art has the power to uplift during the cancer experience, which is why events like 'The Healing Power of Hope and Art' matter so much.”

The hospital will invite patients, staff and community members to watch three local artists -- Lata Fields, a former City of Hope Atlanta patient, Katie Bush and Cat Bozone -- work in real time using chalk to create their masterpieces. Each will feature a plaque naming the artist's inspiration for their work, making the artwork a deeply personal expression of hope and healing. The completed pieces will go on display inside the hospital, extending the event's impact long after the day ends.

Attendees can create their own artwork at the event and write personal messages of hope to inspire City of Hope Atlanta patients. Atlanta residents and people nationwide are encouraged to also participate in the movement by creating their own chalk art and sharing a photo on social media tagging the hospital @cityofhopeatlanta and using the hashtag "#HopeLivesHere."

To learn more about City of Hope Atlanta's comprehensive cancer services, visit City of Hope’s website or call 770-400-6677.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked among the nation’s top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope’s uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope’s affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Mimi Cooper

(404) 816-2037

mimi@cookerly.com