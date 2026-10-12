Citius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in October 2026 Investor Conferences

Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur to present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 2026 Maxim Growth Summit and the ThinkEquity Conference

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius Pharma" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leonard Mazur will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at two upcoming investor conferences in New York City.

Mr. Mazur will provide an overview of the Company's business and recent developments, including the ongoing commercialization of LYMPHIR® (denileukin diftitox-cxdl) by the Company's majority-owned subsidiary, Citius Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTOR).

Maxim Growth Summit:

Conference: 2026 Maxim Growth Summit

2026 Maxim Growth Summit Dates: October 12–14, 2026

October 12–14, 2026 Location: Hard Rock Hotel New York, New York, NY

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management should contact their conference representative or the Company's investor relations team.

ThinkEquity Conference:

Conference: ThinkEquity Conference

ThinkEquity Conference Date: October 15, 2026

October 15, 2026 Location: Mandarin Oriental, New York, NY

Mandarin Oriental, New York, NY Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, October 15, 2026, 3:00-3:30pm ET

Please note that the presentation date and time is subject to change. Participants should refer to the final program agenda for up-to-date information.

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management should contact their conference representative or the Company's investor relations team.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. Citius Pharma owns approximately 71% of Citius Oncology. In December 2025, Citius Oncology launched LYMPHIR, a targeted immunotherapy for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory Stage I–III CTCL who had had at least one prior systemic therapy. Citius Pharma's late-stage pipeline also includes Mino-Lok®, a catheter lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, and CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. A pivotal Phase 3 trial for Mino-Lok and a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido were completed in 2023. Mino-Lok met primary and secondary endpoints of its Phase 3 trial. Citius Pharma is actively engaged with the FDA to outline next steps for both programs. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

About Citius Oncology, Inc.



Citius Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTOR) is a platform to develop and commercialize novel targeted oncology therapies. In December 2025, Citius Oncology launched LYMPHIR, approved by the FDA for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory Stage I–III CTCL who had had at least one prior systemic therapy. Management estimates the initial market for LYMPHIR currently exceeds $400 million, is growing, and is underserved by existing therapies. Robust intellectual property protections that span orphan drug designation, complex technology, trade secrets and pending patents for immuno-oncology use as a combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors would further support Citius Oncology's competitive positioning. For more information, please visit www.citiusonc.com.

Investor Contact:



Ilanit Allen



ir@citiuspharma.com



908-967-6677 x113

Media Contact:



STiR-communications



Greg Salsburg



Greg@STiR-communications.com

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SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.