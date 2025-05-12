Circle Pharma to Present Trials in Progress Poster on CID-078, a First-in-Class Cyclin A/B Inhibitor, at the ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASCO2025--Circle Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing macrocycle therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that its Trials in Progress abstract has been selected for poster presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 30 to June 3 in Chicago. The poster will showcase the design and ongoing progress of its Phase 1 study of CID-078 (NCT06577987), a first-in-class, oral macrocycle cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor.

The abstract will be featured in a Poster Session focused on Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology, under the New Targets and New Technologies (non-IO) subtrack.

Poster Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: A phase 1 study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of the first-in-class cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor CID-078, an orally bioavailable, cell-permeable macrocycle

First Author: Nehal Lakhani, MD, PhD, The START Center for Cancer Research, Grand Rapids, MI

Abstract Number: TPS3175

Poster Board Number: 481a

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Date & Time: June 2, 2025, from 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT

“CID-078 exemplifies Circle Pharma’s commitment to advancing new treatments for patients with cancer,” said Michael C. Cox, PharmD, MHSc, BCOP, SVP, and head of early development of Circle Pharma. “CID-078 has shown strong single-agent activity in tumor models with dysregulated cell cycle pathways, where activity has been linked to specific molecular features such as RB1 mutations and high E2F pathway scores. We believe CID-078 has the potential to be a new treatment option for patients with solid tumors such as small-cell lung cancer or triple-negative breast cancer which are known to harbor these alterations, or solid tumors harboring an RB mutation identified through comprehensive genomic profiling. We are encouraged by the progress of the CID-078 phase 1 study, and we’re excited to share early clinical insights at ASCO 2025.”

Contributing Authors: William McKean, Ildefonso Rodriguez Rivera, Antonio Giordano, Timothy Yap, Afshin Dowlati, Vivek Subbiah, Judy Wang, Manali Bhave, Kyaw Thein, Jinshu Fang, Eric Connor, Li-Fen Liu, Peadar Cremin, Lukas Makris, Li-Pen Tsao, Lisa Kopp, Michael Cox, and Shivaani Kummar.

About CID-078, Circle Pharma’s Cyclin A/B RxL Inhibitor Program

CID-078 is an orally bioavailable macrocycle with dual cyclin A and B RxL inhibitory activity that selectively targets tumor cells with oncogenic alterations that cause cell cycle dysregulation. In biochemical and cellular studies, Circle Pharma’s cyclin A/B RxL inhibitors have been shown to potently and selectively disrupt the protein-to-protein interaction between cyclins A and B and their key substrates and modulators, including E2F (a substrate of cyclin A) and Myt1 (a modulator of cyclin B). Preclinical studies have demonstrated the ability of these cyclin A/B RxL inhibitors to cause single-agent tumor regressions in multiple in vivo models. A multi-center phase 1 clinical trial (NCT06577987) is currently enrolling patients.

About Circle Pharma, Inc.

South San Francisco-based Circle Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of macrocycles to develop therapies for cancer and other serious illnesses. The company’s proprietary MXMO™ platform overcomes key challenges in macrocycle drug development, enabling the creation of intrinsically cell-permeable and orally bioavailable therapies for historically undruggable targets. Circle Pharma’s pipeline is focused on targeting cyclins, key regulators of the cell cycle that drive many cancers. Its lead program, CID-078, a cyclin A/B-RxL inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT06577987) for patients with advanced solid tumors.

To learn more about Circle Pharma, please visit www.circlepharma.com.

