Circle Pharma Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation Highlighting the Anti-tumor Potential of Cyclin D1 RxL Inhibition at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

October 15, 2025 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation targeted macrocycle therapeutics for cancer, today announced an upcoming poster presentation highlighting the preclinical anti-tumor potential of cyclin D1 RxL inhibition at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held from October 22 - 26, 2025, in Boston, MA.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: First-in-class Oral Macrocyclic Cyclin D1-selective Inhibitors Demonstrate Anti-Tumor Activity in Cyclin D1-dependent Tumors
Session: Poster Session A
Date & Time: Thursday, October 23, 12:30-4:00 p.m. ET

About Circle Pharma’s Oral Cyclin D1 RxL Inhibitor Program

Cyclin D1 is overexpressed in certain solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. In these cancers, the cyclin D1/CDK4 complex drives cell proliferation by binding to the tumor suppressor retinoblastoma protein (Rb) and promoting its phosphorylation and inactivation. Using its MXMO™ platform, Circle Pharma has developed oral macrocyclic inhibitors that potently and selectively disrupt the cyclin D1-Rb interaction, demonstrating robust anti-tumor activity in cyclin D1-driven cancers.

About Circle Pharma

Circle Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of macrocycles to develop next-generation targeted therapies for cancer and other serious illnesses. The company’s proprietary MXMO™ platform overcomes key challenges in macrocycle drug development, enabling the creation of intrinsically cell-permeable and orally bioavailable therapies, including for historically undruggable targets. Circle Pharma’s pipeline is focused on targeting cyclins, key regulators of the cell cycle that drive many cancers. The company’s lead program, CID-078, is a cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical development for patients with advanced solid tumors. Circle Pharma is based in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information, please visit us at circlepharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Media:
Josie Butler
1AB
josie@1abmedia.com

Investors:
Steve Klass
1AB
steve@1abmedia.com

