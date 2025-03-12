SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q4 & Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

March 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 after the market close on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The Company will also hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 8:30am ET to discuss the results and corporate developments.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

TIME:

8:30 a.m. ET

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

416-945-7677 or 888-699-1199

REPLAY:

289-819-1450 or 888-660-6345 Code: 49540#

Expires: March 26, 2025

WEBCAST:

https://app.webinar.net/A3drRqWpovk

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Canada Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Financial and economic improvement, rapid growth in income and wages, profitable investment of funds, increase in investment portfolio and savings, man overcomes cliff with the help of a dollar sign.
Earnings
BridgeBio Stock Hits 1-Year High as Attruby Rx Numbers Double
February 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong