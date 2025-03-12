Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q4 & Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 after the market close on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The Company will also hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 8:30am ET to discuss the results and corporate developments.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Wednesday, March 19, 2025 TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: 416-945-7677 or 888-699-1199 REPLAY: 289-819-1450 or 888-660-6345 Code: 49540# Expires: March 26, 2025 WEBCAST: https://app.webinar.net/A3drRqWpovk

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com .

