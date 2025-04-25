SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cidara Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Inaugural Quarterly Conference Call on May 8, 2025

April 25, 2025 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information

Date:Thursday, May 8, 2025
Time:5:00 PM Eastern Time
United States:1-800-717-1738
International:1-646-307-1865
Conference ID:90743
Webcast:Link
  

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment (Fc). Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Company announced completion of Phase 2b enrollment in December 2024. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received IND clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michael Fitzhugh
LifeSci Communications
mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com


Southern California Earnings
