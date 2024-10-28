ChromaDex to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, October 31, 2024

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CDXC #ChromaDex--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) research with a focus on healthy aging, announced that it has rescheduled its previously announced conference call to Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2024. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on Thursday, October 31, 2024.





Investor Conference Call:

ChromaDex management will host an investor conference call to discuss the third quarter 2024 results and provide a general business update on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Participants should call in at least 10 minutes before the call. The dial-in information is as follows:

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-596-4144

Conference ID: 8584242

Webcast link: ChromaDex Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chromadex.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on October 31, 2024, to 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The replay dial-in information is as follows:

Toll-free replay number: 1-800-770-2030

Replay ID: 8584242#

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC) is the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), with a focus on the science of healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to other everyday stressors. NAD+ depletion is a contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Setting the benchmark as the gold standard in scientific rigor, safety, quality, and transparency, ChromaDex is the innovator behind its clinically proven flagship ingredient, Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient and superior-quality NAD+ booster available.

Niagen® is the active ingredient in ChromaDex’s consumer products, sold as the brand Tru Niagen®, the number one healthy-aging NAD+ supplement in the United States†. Clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels, Tru Niagen is helping people around the world transform the way they age (available at www.truniagen.com). ChromaDex supplies pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® to U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities, which compound and distribute intravenous and injectable Niagen® for clinics. These pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® products, known as Niagen IV and Niagen injections, are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription (www.niagenplus.com).

ChromaDex’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

†Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 3/1/2023-2/29/2024).

