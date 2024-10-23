ChromaDex to Participate in the 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CDXC #ChromaDex--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) research with a focus on healthy aging, announced that it will be participating at the 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on October 29th, 2024. The event is expected to feature 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.





ChromaDex’s Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Ozan Pamir, are scheduled to present on October 29th at 2:00pm Pacific Time (5:00pm Eastern Time).

ChromaDex management will also attend one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For those interested in having a meeting with ChromaDex, please visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

We invite interested parties to watch ChromaDex’s live presentation by registering via this webcast link: https://me24.sequireevents.com

To view ChromaDex’s profile, please use this link: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CDXC

For additional information on ChromaDex, visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) is the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), with a focus on the science of healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to other everyday stressors. NAD+ depletion is a contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Setting the benchmark as the gold standard in scientific rigor and quality, ChromaDex is the innovator behind its clinically proven flagship ingredient, Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient and superior-quality NAD+ booster available.

Niagen® is the active ingredient in ChromaDex’s consumer products, sold as the brand Tru Niagen®, the number one healthy-aging NAD+ supplement in the United States†. Clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels, Tru Niagen is helping people around the world transform the way they age (available at www.truniagen.com). ChromaDex supplies pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® to U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities, which compound and distribute intravenous and injectable Niagen® for clinics. These pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® products, known as Niagen IV and Niagen injections, are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription (www.niagenplus.com).

ChromaDex’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

†Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 3/1/2023-2/29/2024).

Contacts



ChromaDex Media Contact:

Kendall Knysch, Senior Director of Media Relations & Partnerships

310-388-6706 ext. 689

kendall.knysch@chromadex.com

ChromaDex Investor Relations Contact:

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com