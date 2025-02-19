Chris Rombach appointed President of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, Inc. (AKBA), a leader in advanced filtration and fluid management solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry, has appointed Chris Rombach as its President.

Rombach, who previously served as Executive Vice President and Head of Fluid Management, brings over 30 years of experience in leadership and sales management within the biopharmaceutical sector. Throughout his distinguished career, he has contributed significantly to advancing bioprocessing systems, including serving as a founding member of the Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA) and pioneering the adoption of single-use systems. Since joining the company five years ago, Rombach has led commercial growth functions. While many companies focused on solutions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rombach elected to pursue the Oligosynthesis market to establish AKBA as a key player in the process. That work, coupled with a focus on promoting their award-winning MOTIV buffer formulation system, helped fuel a strong growth trajectory.

“I am honored and excited to step into the role of President at AKBA,” said Rombach. “Together, we will pursue new challenges, foster ideas for our stakeholders, and drive our vision forward. Most importantly, we will continue to build a brighter future for our team, our community, and, of course, our wonderful customers, creating an experience that is truly ‘Built for You.’”

Under Rombach’s leadership, AKBA aims to strengthen its commitment to delivering forward-thinking solutions that enhance safety and efficiency in biologics manufacturing. The company will continue helping customers solve purity challenges in their development processes. Rombach will also support business entities, including human resources and finance. Regarding his new role, Rombach said, “Having responsibilities in these new areas will help bring better understanding to overall business operations and allow me to make data-driven decisions to attain our goal of expanding market share and product offerings.”

“Chris’ deep industry expertise, passion for innovation, and unwavering commitment to our customers make him the ideal leader to take AKBA into the future,” said Yusuke Kanazawa, Head Asahi Kasei’s Bioprocess Division. “We are confident that his vision will drive continued growth and success for our organization and partners.”

Recently named one of Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces for the fifth consecutive year, AKBA is dedicated to advancing the biopharmaceutical industry through cutting-edge equipment, filtration solutions, and exceptional customer service. Rombach’s promotion marks an exciting new chapter in AKBA’s ongoing journey to support its clients and the broader bioprocessing community.

About Asahi Kasei Bioprocess

The Fluid Management Business Unit of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess is devoted to solving therapeutic product safety, efficiency, and purity challenges within the pharmaceutical and bioprocessing industries. With technology platforms for oligonucleotide synthesis, buffer formulation, chromatography, and filtration, our bioprocess systems, columns, and automation solutions advance GMP manufacturing of critical drug substances around the world. Built with pride, built with quality, built to exceed expectations. “Built for You.” For more information, please visit

The Purification Business Unit of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess provides a growing range of innovative hollow-fiber purification products that help biotherapeutics manufacturers safely and efficiently produce medicines that patients can trust under the philosophy: “Assurance Beyond Expectation.” Beginning in 1989 with the launch of Planova™, the world’s first virus removal filter, our pioneering tradition of supplying exceptionally reliable bioprocess consumables has continued with the launches of several next-generation virus removal filters as well as purification and clarification products. For more information, please visit https://planova.ak-bio.com .

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. For more information, visit

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/ .

