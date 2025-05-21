China’s Aphranel MagiCCrystal CaHA Filler Debuts Globally, Ushering in a New Era of Regenerative Aesthetic Medicine

SHANGHAI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 8, 2025, Shanghai Moyom Biotechnology Co., Ltd. unveiled its breakthrough regenerative aesthetic innovation, Aphranel MagiCCrystal CaHA Filler, during an international product debut at The Grand Halls in Shanghai, a historic building on the Bund.

Presented under the theme "APHRANEL: Code Breaker, World Maker," the event welcomed senior policy makers, including Wu Changfei and Li Wei, as well as Ren Dawei, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Center for Biomedicine Development, who delivered the opening remarks. The scientific program featured keynote lectures from internationally recognized experts in plastic and aesthetic surgery—Prof. Qi Zuoliang, Prof. Cui Haiyan, Prof. Luo Shengkang, Prof. Chen Guangyu, Prof. Li Ya, and Dr. Stefan Lipp from Germany. The launch drew participation from physicians, key opinion leaders, and medical aesthetics associations, underscoring China's growing role in the development of next-generation regenerative materials for aesthetic applications.

China's First Class III CaHA Filler Gains Global Regulatory Clearance

Aphranel MagiCCrystal CaHA Filler is the first injectable calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) microsphere-based dermal filler developed in China to receive NMPA Class III medical device certification. The formulation is engineered using proprietary manufacturing processes that allow precise modulation of particle size, porosity, and degradation rates. The filler's ACD-MT™ "raspberry-like" through-hole microsphere morphology and PCD-ETT™ physically crosslinked gel matrix contribute to its favorable safety profile, structural integrity, and tissue integration—features that align with global standards in regenerative injectables.

The product has obtained EU Medical Device certification, MDSAP compliance, and regulatory clearance from Mexico's COFEPRIS, enabling simultaneous market access across Asia, Europe, and Latin America. These designations mark a significant regulatory and scientific milestone for China-origin biomaterials in the global aesthetic sector.

World's Top Plastic Surgeons Endorse Groundbreaking Chinese Formula

Lin Guangming, Chairman of Moyom Biotechnology, highlighted the company's decade-long R&D journey during the product launch, emphasizing its commitment to "restoring the medical essence of aesthetic treatments". This scientific rigor has enabled China's transition from industry follower to global innovator, with Aphranel now delivering a precision-engineered "Chinese Solution" for controlled degradation and targeted anti-aging.

The ceremonial highlight featured a butterfly release ceremony symbolizing the product's transformation-driven therapeutic value. Moyom also announced 68 newly established clinical collaborations with global medical aesthetics centers, forming the basis for long-term multicenter studies and physician education initiatives.

A clinical and scientific roundtable moderated by Moly.Nice founder Xiaodong brought together leading researchers and practicing clinicians to assess Aphranel's bioengineering underpinnings. The expert panel validated the product's therapeutic concept and endorsed its potential as a future standard in precision-based aesthetic medicine. Emphasis was placed on the brand's "butterfly transformation" approach, with discussion centered on its relevance to longevity, safety, and patient-specific treatment outcomes.

The launch concluded with a gala dinner co-presented by Shanghai Theatre Academy, featuring a groundbreaking fusion of jazz, classical, ballet and opera. The performance was designed to echo the product's brand narrative of renewal and aesthetic harmony, presenting an East-West artistic dialogue that resonated with the event's global audience.

China Sets New Global Benchmark in Anti-Aging Treatments



"Aphranel demonstrates how 'Created in China' can achieve global excellence through medical innovation," said Chairman Lin. "The innovation establishes new benchmarks for aesthetic safety and natural results worldwide."

About Shanghai Moyom Biotechnology



Shanghai Moyom Biotechnology is a national high-tech enterprise and leading developer of premium medical aesthetic solutions. Specializing in nano-medical biomaterials and Class III absorbable implants, the company drives innovation across R&D, manufacturing, and clinical applications.

