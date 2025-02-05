China Medical University and Healthcare System Pioneers AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Allogeneic CAR-T Therapy: A Groundbreaking Leap in Cancer Treatment

TAICHUNG, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Expo Taiwan is a professional-oriented exposition involving healthcare, information/communication, technology, biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Attended by healthcare professionals from all over the world, the Expo showcases the latest developments and trends in healthcare technology in Taiwan. China Medical University (CMU) and Healthcare System unveiled groundbreaking advancements in AI-driven drug discovery and cancer therapy at the latest 8th Healthcare Expo. These achievements cement CMU and Healthcare System’s position as a global leader in healthcare innovation, setting new benchmarks for the biomedical industry.

Dr. Chang-Hai Tsai, Chairman of CMU and Healthcare System, emphasized the institution’s commitment to cutting-edge research and international collaboration. By partnering with Kyoto University, CMU and Healthcare System has established a global research center to spearhead advancements in cancer research, regenerative medicine, and AI-powered drug discovery.

A Milestone in Cancer Therapy: Allogeneic CAR-T Achieves 90% Tumor Reduction

CMU and Healthcare System revealed the world’s first allogeneic CAR-T therapy for solid cancers, developed by Ever Supreme Bio Technology. This therapy has demonstrated an unprecedented tumor reduction rate of over 90% in pre-clinical studies. Human clinical trials are underway, with FDA approval marking a pivotal moment in solid tumor treatment.

Precision Medicine Breakthroughs: Exosome Technology and AI Integration

Shine-On Biomedical and Shine Out Bio Technology are revolutionizing precision medicine through exosome technology. Their innovations include:

SOA101 Trispecific Antibody: A nanobody-based platform combining two immune checkpoint inhibitors, now in FDA-reviewed Phase I/IIa trials for cancer therapy.

SOB100 HLA-G Targeted Exosome: Delivering drugs with pinpoint precision to tumors, this platform enhances efficacy while minimizing side effects.

Human clinical trials for these technologies are set to begin in 2025, promising to transform cancer and neurodegenerative disease treatments.

AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions

CMU and Healthcare System’s AI-driven initiatives include:

Child Growth Assessment System: AI generates detailed diagnostic reports for personalized treatment planning.

HiThings Tele-ICU: This state-of-the-art system integrates real-time patient data with 3D modeling for enhanced critical care management.

Smart Health Scheduling: AI optimizes health examination processes to streamline care delivery.

Computer-assisted detection platform for Tc-99mTRODAT-1: AI analyzes brain images and visual scales to assist in diagnosing central nervous system motor disorders.

Long Term Care Record System and Medical Information Revise Assistant (MIRA): Enhances medical record accuracy and efficiency, allowing healthcare professionals to focus on patient care.

Specialized Healthcare Innovations

CMUH continues to lead in cutting-edge treatments:

MRgFUS for Parkinson’s Disease: A non-invasive, MRI-guided therapy offering new hope for patients.

Proton Therapy Center: Delivering precision cancer treatments with reduced side effects.

Gout Risk Prediction: Genetic testing for tailored patient management.

Global Collaboration with Kyoto University

The newly established CMU-Kyoto University Global Research Center strengthens ties in cancer research, translational medicine, and regenerative therapies. As part of this initiative, CMU Research Park integrates academic and industrial expertise to drive groundbreaking developments from laboratory research to clinical applications.

Advancing Healthcare Through Innovation

Dr. Der-Yang Cho, Superintendent of CMUH, highlighted AI’s transformative role in drug discovery and clinical applications. CMU and Healthcare System remains at the forefront of healthcare innovation, bridging AI, biotechnology, and clinical practice to redefine the future of medicine.

CMU and Healthcare System’s pioneering work at the Healthcare Expo Taiwan underscores Taiwan’s growing influence in global healthcare. With a focus on collaboration and innovation, CMU and Healthcare System is not just shaping the future of medicine—it’s leading it.

