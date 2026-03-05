Children’s Minnesota Unveils Region’s First Dedicated Pediatric Neurointerventional Angiography Suite to Treat Stroke Patients

The new suite brings advanced treatment options to pediatric patients with various types of strokes, including blood vessel malformations causing bleeding in the brain, as well as blood clots

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Children’s Minnesota is pleased to announce a $2.5 million, state-of-the-art biplane neuroangiography suite—the region’s only facility dedicated to pediatric neurointerventional procedures. This advanced imaging technology brings new treatment options for children with a variety of cerebrovascular diseases, further expanding Children’s Minnesota’s neurosurgical capabilities.

“With this advanced biplane neuroangiography suite, we are raising the bar for children in our region impacted by a stroke or other cerebrovascular conditions,” said Meysam Kebriaei, MD, medical director of neurosurgery at Children’s Minnesota. “By becoming the regional referral program for complex pediatric cerebrovascular and stroke cases, we are ensuring no child has to travel farther than they should to get world-class care, and we're building a future where our kids not only survive but thrive.”

The suite delivers exceptionally detailed, three-dimensional images of blood vessels in and around the brain, allowing neurointerventional surgeons to diagnose and treat pediatric stroke, aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, as well as brain tumors and other intracranial pathologies. This advanced imaging capability enables Children’s Minnesota’s multidisciplinary team of kid experts to identify and characterize vascular blockages and other abnormalities with unmatched precision. Using these high-resolution images, neurointerventional surgeons can develop targeted treatment plans and perform minimally invasive interventions for complex conditions to minimize risk and improve outcomes.

“This defines a new chapter in pediatric neurovascular care in the upper Midwest. We are very fortunate to have assembled one of the most experienced neurointerventional teams in the country right here in the Twin Cities. Our goal is to become one of the leading practices nationally and contribute our experience to the expanding field of pediatric neurointervention internationally through academic and service missions,” said Collin Torok, MD, medical director of neurointerventional surgery at Children’s Minnesota, and co-director of the cerebrovascular program with Dr. Kebriaei.

This added technology strengthens Children’s Minnesota’s cerebrovascular and stroke program, making it one of only a few dedicated pediatric programs of its kind in the country with depth of experience, high-quality multidisciplinary treatments, long-term management and strong clinical outcomes for patients. The cerebrovascular and stroke program at Children’s Minnesota brings together a team of pediatric experts to provide the most advanced level of care for kids and young adults.

Learn more about the cerebrovascular and stroke program at Children’s Minnesota.

Other highlights of the cerebrovascular program include:

Additional advanced imaging technology: In 2023, Children’s Minnesota became home to the country’s first pediatric hybrid intraoperative MRI neurosurgery suite

Participation in international research collaborations, such as the International Pediatric Stroke Study (IPSS), which advance treatments of cerebrovascular disease.

